Georgia should push term limits so members of Congress don’t serve forever

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, was first elected to public office in 1958, when Dwight Eisenhower was president. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Across the political spectrum, Americans are asking the same question: Should elected office really be a lifetime career?

From the days of President Dwight Eisenhower to the era of TikTok, one thing in American politics hasn’t changed: Congress is filled with politicians who never seem to leave. Public trust in Washington is at historic lows, with approval ratings stuck in the teens.

Since 1975, Grassley has served continuously in Congress, first in the U.S. House and then in the U.S. Senate. That’s 50 years in Washington.

Consider the case of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. He was first elected to public office in 1958, when Eisenhower was still president — before the moon landing, before the internet, before smartphones and TikTok reshaped how Americans live and communicate.

Contrast this with the vision of citizen legislators — people who step forward to serve their communities for a time, then return home to live under the laws they helped pass. That was the vision of our founders, but it has been all but abandoned in today’s Congress. Instead, politics has become a career, complete with perks, seniority and lifelong incumbency.

The American people see the problem clearly. A 2021 Rasmussen poll shows that 82% of voters nationwide support congressional term limits. That consensus is almost unheard of in our polarized times. Republicans, Democrats and Independents agree that Congress should not be a lifetime appointment. In Georgia, the numbers are equally overwhelming: a 2025 RMG Research poll found 79% of Georgia voters — across every party and demographic — favor term limits on Congress. Why? Because Americans are tired of watching the same entrenched leaders cling to power decade after decade. They are frustrated with politicians more focused on their next election, next fundraiser or next committee chairmanship than on solving the pressing issues that matter to families, small businesses and communities. They understand how much the system favors incumbents, who enjoy massive advantages in name recognition, campaign funding and political machinery, leaving little room for new leaders or fresh ideas.

Peach State must do its part to call for a term limit-specific Article V convention

Term limits would change that dynamic overnight. By placing a cap on congressional careers, we can reduce the incentive for lawmakers to pander to party bosses or special interests just to secure their next step up the ladder. With a defined time in office, legislators would be forced to focus on governing instead of perpetual campaigning. Term limits would ensure no one becomes so entrenched in Washington’s political culture they forget what it means to live under the policies they enact.

Opponents often argue term limits would "rob Congress of experience." But experience without accountability is not a strength; it's a liability. Georgians know this. In every field — whether business, education or public service — fresh ideas and turnover make institutions stronger. No one should hold power indefinitely, especially not in a representative democracy. The founders envisioned a rotating system of leadership, not a permanent ruling class. The problem is clear: Congress will never vote to limit itself. That's why the states must lead. Already, 12 states have passed resolutions calling for a constitutional Article V convention strictly limited to congressional term limits. Georgia has the chance to join this movement and send a powerful message to Washington. As the The organization U.S. Term Limits explains that an Article V convention allows states to bypass Congress and propose an amendment directly. Once 38 states ratify, term limits become the law of the land.

This isn’t about Republicans vs. Democrats. It’s about Georgians vs. Washington insiders. From the small towns of North Georgia to the suburbs of Atlanta, from farms in Middle Georgia to the coastal communities of Savannah and Brunswick, Georgians are speaking clearly: Congress is broken, and term limits are a common-sense fix.

If we want to restore trust in government, Georgia must act. Passing a resolution in our state legislature would align us with the overwhelming majority of Americans demanding accountability. It would remind Congress that power belongs to the people, not to career politicians. It would tell the nation that Georgia, once again, is ready to lead in reform — just as we did when we became one of the earliest states to ratify the U.S. Constitution.