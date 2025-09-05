Future Medicaid cuts do not equate to Georgians becoming healthier

But, as intuitive as it is to think people who don’t get Medicaid coverage “just have to go without health care” may be, the lived reality is different. While primary care offices are free to see whomever they wish, emergency departments are governed by the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which mandates that we perform a medical screening exam on all who request it.

At the end of most of these medical screening exams where a life-threatening condition was not elicited, there is often a diagnosis and treatment plan that requires very little incremental time and cost to address. Our efficient practice has led to the misconception that the emergency department is a comprehensive health care solution, prompting patients to visit regardless of their payment ability.

Patients unable to access preventive care often end up at emergency departments like Grady Memorial Hospital, where we are proud to serve them and all Atlantans. However, the emergency departments in Georgia that suffer the most in cuts from Medicaid are smaller and rural as they often operate on thinner margins.

