Ex-Atlanta Falcon: Underutilized diversion center keeps people out of jail

That is a travesty, because the services offered by the center are extremely effective in building people up and improving community safety. I spoke to one program participant on my visit who described the life changes he was able to make because of the services he received from the staff, which included connection to housing services, help with identification and vocational help.

He spoke about his years being in and out of jail because of panhandling to get enough money to eat. After coming to the center, he is now housed and off the streets. And research confirms what common sense tells us — when you get people the help that they need, crime and disorder go down.

Traditional forms of policing — as important as they are — will never effectively reduce crime stemming from unmet needs. Policing does not address the root causes of crime because that’s not what it’s designed to do. In contrast, prearrest diversion helps people get the services that they need to treat underlying issues.

