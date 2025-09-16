Charlie Kirk killing shows once again that U.S. faces a radicalization crisis

When those align — especially with access and capability — the risk of violence rises across ideologies, even though most exposed individuals never act.

You can see those elements in today’s headlines. It is too early to offer a profile or motive of the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but the alleged pathway is familiar: a 22-year-old, reportedly acting alone, discussing a rifle drop on Discord and scrawling slogans on ammunition — an online mix of grievance and memes.

That he appears to be a lone actor doesn’t make the pattern less recognizable; for years, U.S. security agencies have warned that lone offenders are the most likely to carry out lethal attacks.

Similar trajectories have surfaced in well-documented cases over the years: The man who bludgeoned Paul Pelosi in 2022, steeped in online conspiracy theories; the Buffalo supermarket gunman in 2022, who wrote he’d been radicalized online by “Great Replacement” content; the El Paso Walmart shooter in 2019, who posted a manifesto about a “Hispanic invasion”; the Tree of Life synagogue killer in 2018, whose Gab posts showed explicit antisemitic intent. School shootings add their own tragic drumbeat — one in Colorado occurred the same day as Kirk’s murder.

And these are just a few examples — different banners, same mechanics.

Grievances haven’t changed; the delivery system has. By the late 2000s, CIA analysts tracked how jihadist groups used the internet — password-protected forums, English-language sermons and later glossy online magazines — to reach potential followers. But even then, a would-be extremist usually had to go looking for that material or be pointed to it.

Today the dynamic is reversed. Always-on smartphones and recommendation engines push personalized outrage to teenagers, short-form video makes it sticky, encrypted group chats provide instant validation and fewer offline “third places” mean less counterweight.

