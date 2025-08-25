Voodoo plan says whacking 40% of Georgia’s revenue will make it grow
Does a plan to slowly kill off Georgia’s state income tax add up in the long run?
Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, speaks during the state Senate’s Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia's Income Tax hearing at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Don’t worry, the cuts will open the financial floodgates, said Norquist. The more you cut taxes, the more revenue grows. It’s a mantra we’ve heard over and over again. And I suppose the more you hear it, the more people believe it.
That, and mentioning Donald Trump as often as he can.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones appears at the Senate’s Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia's Income Tax hearing at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
For decades, Georgia’s income tax rate was 6% and has been whittled down in recent years and is scheduled to drop to 4.99% by 2029. That’s not good enough for Candidate Jones, who dreams of 0.00%.
Democratic state Sen. Nan Orrock pushed back at the idea that money will flow if you dry up such a vital tributary of the state’s financial stream, money that funds schools and roads and healthcare and other programs.
She noted the feds have been slashing spending, making the states carry more of the burden.
“How do you square reducing our state revenues with the needs we have as a state and the unknown needs that will happen with the enormous cuts coming,” she asked Norquist.
Orrock also noted that cutting the state income tax is “regressive,” meaning rich residents get a nice bump and low- and middle-income folks pay more.
Norquist has been waving off arguments like those since the special Senate committee’s chairman, Blake Tillery, was in training pants.
Norquist dismissed arguments about “regressive” taxes, saying they play to the politics of “envy” and are even sort of Marxian.
State Sen. Nan Orrock talks to a press member during a press conference in 2022 about the closing of the Atlanta Medical Center. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Cutting taxes brings prosperity, he opined.
“When you attract more people and more investment into the state, you end up with more tax revenue at lower rates,” he said.
Much of his verbiage concerned states with no income tax — Texas and Florida — and others like North Carolina and Iowa who are cutting theirs.
Norquist said North Carolina is raising more revenue with a lower state income tax rate (4.25%, down from 7.5%) and “in Iowa, they are raising more (revenue) at 3.8% than 8.6%.”
I went to Google and quickly found lots of nay-saying on his talking points.
It said, “The tax cuts have enriched shareholders, executives and the wealthy few at the expense of children, young families, working people seeking to build wealth, and older people hoping to age in our communities safely.”
When did Karl Marx start writing for Bloomberg?
Another story I read was, “Nebraska lawmakers told easiest way to dig out of budget deficit is to ‘pause’ income tax cuts.” It was a rural GOP senator asking his tax-cutting comrades to slow down.
Like elsewhere, those of us in metro regions help foot the bill for the rustics.
And as to non-income tax states like Texas and Florida? Well, if you’re comparing them to Georgia, it’s peaches and navel oranges.
State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, along with his family and supporters, speaks at the south steps inside the State Capitol to kick off his campaign for lieutenant governor on Monday, August 11, 2025.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Texas has tax revenue from oil, oil, oil. Florida has tourists flocking to Disney World and 1,350 miles of coastline, contributing insane amounts of sales tax.
I called Sen. Tillery, a baby-faced lawyer who heads the income tax panel and is also the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Tillery said that Georgia’s tax policy is larded with exemptions, especially in sales taxes. He noted that for every 1% in sales tax in Georgia, it brings in $2 billion. But every 1% in Tennessee brings in $3 billion, presumably because there are fewer exemptions.
“If you can hire a lobbyist, you can get a tax credit,” he told me.
The list for exemptions and credits includes things like food purchased for off-premise consumption ($1 billion), lottery tickets ($285 million), film production ($887 million) and breaks for energy and equipment used by manufacturers ($4.9 billion). The biggest are sales tax exemptions for services — everything from construction to health care to real estate to haircuts ($12.3 billion).
There’s a lot of potential untaxed revenue there. But close loopholes, like adding extra taxes for a plumber unclogging your drain or on retirement income, and people are still paying.