Opinion Too many Georgia children are drowning, but here’s how we can stop it The Peach State is at a turning point. The risk of drowning won’t disappear with the back-to-school season, and neither can our attention. The YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Atlanta Water Safety Coalition hosted a swim lesson for students from The Boyce L. Ansley School at the Governor’s Mansion on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in recognition of Drowning Impact Awareness Month. (Courtesy of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta)

By Lauren Koontz 27 minutes ago link copied

School is back in session, and for many families, routines have shifted from summer break to classroom schedules. But even as backpacks replace beach bags, summer in Georgia is far from over, and the need to stay vigilant about water safety remains. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and statewide and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that accidental drownings in Georgia have reached their highest level in more than two decades. These are not just numbers; they are devastating losses. And they are preventable.

Drowning is fast, silent and shockingly common. It can happen in less than 30 seconds, often while adults are nearby. That's why August is designated as Drowning Impact Awareness Month. It is a timely reminder that water safety doesn't end when school begins. As summer draws to a close, outdoor pools across metro Atlanta are still open, and families are still swimming, especially this Labor Day. The danger is still present, and the need for prevention is just as urgent. Ensure that every child is safe around water Recently, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta hosted a swim lesson at the Governor's Mansion alongside our partners in the Atlanta Water Safety Coalition. Lauren Koontz. (Courtesy of Robin Henson) Recently, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta hosted a swim lesson at the Governor's Mansion alongside our partners in the Atlanta Water Safety Coalition.

We are grateful for the opportunity to use this historic space, the people's house, to shine a spotlight on drowning prevention. Children, YMCA instructors, and community leaders came together for a powerful demonstration of what it looks like to keep kids safe in and around water. Water safety is a public health imperative and one that demands our full attention year-round. Formed in 2022, the Atlanta Water Safety Coalition is a collaborative response to the alarming rise in child drownings. Together, we are working to ensure that every child, regardless of background, ZIP code or income, has access to the education and support they need to stay safe around water.

At the Y, our commitment goes back more than a century. From operating one of Atlanta's first indoor pools to launching our Safety Around Water programs, we've long believed that knowing how to swim is not just a life skill; it's a matter of life and death. And as we've seen too often, the danger of drowning doesn't take a season off. Here are 3 steps to prevent drownings The YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Atlanta Water Safety Coalition hosted a swim lesson for students from The Boyce L. Ansley School at the Governor's Mansion on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in recognition of Drowning Impact Awareness Month. (Courtesy of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta) It's also why we partner so closely with others to extend the reach of this work. From providing free or reduced-cost swim lessons to working directly with communities, our focus is not just on teaching children how to swim but on equipping families with the knowledge to prevent tragedy. But we need you. There are three simple ways you can help prevent drownings, year-round. First, learn CPR so you're prepared to act in an emergency; it can save a life in seconds.

Second, make sure everyone in your family knows how to swim, including adults. It’s never too late to learn and swimming builds confidence that lasts a lifetime.

Third, when children are in or around water, stay focused and fully present. Active supervision is one of the most powerful tools we have to keep kids safe.