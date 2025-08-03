Opinion Readers write Credit: pskinner@ajc.com (Phil Skinner/AJC)

People with decency and courage still exist We’ve always heard stories of how some Christians in Europe hid Jews from the Nazis. They did this despite the personal risk because their decency and morality compelled them to do it, plus they also had great courage. I wondered if in the cynical, angry and self-serving world of today, people like that still existed. Then I read about Youman Wilder, the New York baseball coach who protected children from ICE, and I don’t have to wonder anymore.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Time for ‘red flag’ measure in Georgia Our police chief is right about calling for community and faith groups to promote de-escalation. That is, however, just one piece of the puzzle. At the same time, the legislature has to step up and pass a “red flag” measure that enables family/community members to help both the troubled individual and the larger community. Most of the time, there is someone who knows that a family or community member is in trouble and could cause trouble to himself and others. The proliferation of guns and easy access to them makes the situation particularly dire. Many voices are calling for a red flag measure to be passed in Georgia. Beats me why the law enforcement sector would not be one of them.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA

Much to learn from lessons taught to children Sometimes, when my heart breaks from watching children starving in Gaza, a policeman punching a man who didn’t have his headlights on in the rain or undocumented residents being detained by masked ICE agents, I turn to children’s programming on public broadcasting. I watch a wonderful program called “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.” The theme of much of the program is historical and biographical. The three main characters go back in time to visit various figures. Mr. Rogers, Gwen Ifill and Matthew Henson are some of the persons visited. The characters don’t just learn about the facts of the subject’s lives. They learn about the qualities that formed their lives. From Mr. Rogers, they learned to accept everyone for who they are. Gwen Ifill revealed the importance of being curious and asking questions to help us learn. From Matthew Henson, they learned the importance of sharing knowledge with others and that we all have different strengths and can learn from one another. I believe that we can all learn so much of importance from lessons taught to children. BEATRICE PERRY SOUBLET, EAST POINT