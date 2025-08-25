Opinion Readers write Our readers write about Trump’s peace claims, firearm regulations and college syllabus transparency. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Trump will claim peacemaker, regardless Hopefully, Russian President Putin is getting serious about ending his war with Ukraine. Putin is motivated to the peace table purely from the overwhelming strength, experience, preparedness and determination of NATO military leaders who completely understand the dark history of Putin and know his word can never be trusted.

NATO also understands that the other real pressure on Putin is internal — the parents of young Russian soldiers dying for Putin’s ego and evil aggressiveness, which is the main reason now for any serious peace talks. However, our president, whom Putin has used as a cheap drum set, will surely make another claim of peacemaker regardless of the outcome, to add to his preelection wind and his postelection brilliant cabinet choices. E. MARTIN, PEACHTREE CITY Guns have changed, and so must regulations

I grew up on a farm in Michigan. Guns were used to hunt, not kill people. And never, ever included assault rifles.

In my 30-plus years in Michigan as an assistant prosecutor, judge and assistant attorney general, I never saw one unjustly accused of using an AK-47 or other assault weapon. And today, it’s not just assault rifles; it’s every gun imaginable. In today’s world, it’s not just innocent bystanders. I would fear for the safety of my son or daughter if they were a police officer. A simple traffic stop could result in someone shooting the officer. My child. Can we please do something about guns? DAVID A. HOORT, MABLETON Public syllabuses may pose problems The University System of Georgia will soon require all course syllabuses to be made publicly available, which may pose some problems.