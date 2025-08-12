Canceling inactive voters is disenfranchisement, yet another bogus call to investigate the 2020 election and ‘literal’ madness.
Purging rolls deprives citizens of right to vote
The Rev. Martin Luther King and many known and unknown heroes in Atlanta, the “cradle of the Civil Rights Movement,” held nonviolent protests throughout the South, jeopardizing their lives to ensure our right to vote.
Their crowning achievement was the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the landmark U.S. law that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, which outlawed segregation and dismantled Jim Crow.
It promised millions of Americans the power to vote. And it’s facing dismantling by the Constitution-be-damned Supreme Court, Trump and his Republican congressional and state toadies. It’s a shamefully naked grab to disenfranchise citizens’ right to vote under the guise of “election integrity.”
Georgia’s secretary of state is now conducting “routine maintenance” by canceling 500,000 “inactive” voters who haven’t voted in two general election cycles or have moved within a Georgia county or to another county. Many won’t know they have to reregister to vote and won’t get the cancellation letters that will be mailed to their previous addresses. This will disproportionately affect renters.
Check your registration status and register to vote online now with your Georgia driver’s license at Georgia My Voter Page — mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Don’t wait, do it now. Then use your voice, your voting superpower in the crucial 2026 election.
KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR
State board keeps digging up 2020 election
About the article “State Election Board seeks DOJ help to again investigate 2020 election” in the AJC on Aug. 1, evidently we law-abiding, taxpaying, voting citizens of Georgia simply have to ride out the antics of our current State Election Board.
It seems the current board simply cannot help itself. And it seems that our current governor and Legislature cannot do much about it — or won’t. Of course, federal entities are not setting much of an example either.
In light of these antics, I would be particularly interested to read the required annual report of the State Election Board executive director. The 2024 report should be fun reading, but at this rate, 2025’s might be even better.
ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA
Modern language is ‘literally’ maddening
I enjoyed George Will’s August 3 column, “Modern language creating a bad vibe.” Reading through the five most misused words, I thought I would get to “literally.”
I hear this word several times every day, mostly from young people. “It literally rained all day.” “I literally twisted my ankle running this morning.” “They literally scheduled me to work Saturday.” I hear it on talk shows and other broadcasts from educated people. It’s literally driving me bonkers.