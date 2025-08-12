Canceling inactive voters is disenfranchisement, yet another bogus call to investigate the 2020 election and ‘literal’ madness.

Canceling inactive voters is disenfranchisement, yet another bogus call to investigate the 2020 election and ‘literal’ madness.

The Rev. Martin Luther King and many known and unknown heroes in Atlanta, the “cradle of the Civil Rights Movement,” held nonviolent protests throughout the South, jeopardizing their lives to ensure our right to vote.

Their crowning achievement was the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the landmark U.S. law that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, which outlawed segregation and dismantled Jim Crow.

It promised millions of Americans the power to vote. And it’s facing dismantling by the Constitution-be-damned Supreme Court, Trump and his Republican congressional and state toadies. It’s a shamefully naked grab to disenfranchise citizens’ right to vote under the guise of “election integrity.”

Georgia’s secretary of state is now conducting “routine maintenance” by canceling 500,000 “inactive” voters who haven’t voted in two general election cycles or have moved within a Georgia county or to another county. Many won’t know they have to reregister to vote and won’t get the cancellation letters that will be mailed to their previous addresses. This will disproportionately affect renters.

Check your registration status and register to vote online now with your Georgia driver’s license at Georgia My Voter Page — mvp.sos.ga.gov.