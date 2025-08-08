opinion

Jeffrey Epstein scandal is a test for America’s soul and U.S. justice system

To the women and girls who never got justice, to those who were trafficked, humiliated, used and discarded — we owe you the truth.
A photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is shown during a news conference in New York. For years, powerful men have orbited around Epstein and Maxwell, writes AJC contributor Sophia A. Nelson. (John Minchillo/AP 2020)

By
1 hour ago

There are moments in a nation’s life when the moral imperative outweighs political calculation. When truth must matter more than power. The Epstein scandal is one of those moments.

For years, powerful men — business titans, royals, presidents, celebrities — have orbited around Jeffrey Epstein and his enabler, Ghislaine Maxwell.

What began as whispers of exploitation has since unraveled into a grotesque tapestry of sexual violence, trafficking and cover-ups. Young women and girls — some as young as 13 — were manipulated, abused and silenced. Many never recovered. Some died by suicide. And yet, the full truth remains obscured by sealed documents, institutional fear and political self-interest.

Now, Maxwell is reportedly poised to cut a deal — possibly in exchange for naming names. And suggesting that Donald J. Trump, whenever she was in his presence, never gave her reason for concern. And that should terrify everyone who values the truth. Because it appears our government might already be leaning in the direction of self-preservation, not justice.

Political elites are more worried about damage control than justice

Reports that Vice President JD Vance is hosting a closed-door “strategy session” at the Naval Observatory with the attorney general and senior aides — specifically about this matter — should trouble every American.

Sophia A. Nelson is an award-winning author and journalist. (Courtesy)

Credit: handout

Sophia A. Nelson is an award-winning author and journalist. (Courtesy)

While that meeting was canceled Thursday, the vice president’s home is not the venue for justice to be discussed. The DOJ must remain independent - as it has throughout history, regardless of who was president. The victims deserve a process that is transparent, impartial and apolitical.

But what we’re seeing is something else entirely: a slow-moving, elite-managed containment strategy. A road map for damage control. And if that’s the case — if we are about to watch yet another white-collar predator walk free, or worse, see a pardon floated in a backroom deal — then we have learned nothing.

This is not just about Jeffrey Epstein. It’s about who we are as a country. Are we still a nation of laws, or merely a playground for the powerful? Are some people — because of their wealth or their office — above the law?

A nation that exploits its vulnerable risks losing its soul

If this case involved young boys being trafficked, or if these girls weren’t poor, voiceless or vulnerable, would we have moved faster? Demanded more transparency? Would the national media and political elite have covered this differently?

There’s a reason the Epstein case strikes a nerve deep in the American psyche: it exposes the rot. The hypocrisy. The moral cowardice of our institutions. The institutions that are supposed to protect the innocent but too often shield the guilty.

When a nation becomes numb to the exploitation of its most vulnerable, it risks losing its soul. This scandal is not about salacious headlines. It is not tabloid fodder. It is a test. Of the Department of Justice. Of the White House. Of the media. Of all of us.

Here is what must happen:

This is a line-in-the-sand moment. If we let this go — if we allow more secrecy, more political interference, more whispered deals in the shadows — then we are not a democracy. We are a protection racket.

To the women and girls who never got justice, to those who were trafficked, humiliated, used and discarded — we owe you the truth. We owe you courage. We owe you the dignity of being believed and the justice of seeing your abusers held accountable.

Because if we fail you, we fail ourselves. And we fail this country.

Sophia A. Nelson is an award-winning nonfiction author of four books, including “E Pluribus One: Reclaiming our Founders’ Vision for a United America.” She is an award-winning journalist for her work in Essence magazine. She is a renowned global women’s conference speaker and corporate DEI trainer. She is a regular contributor to the AJC.

