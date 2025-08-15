Opinion

In the CDC shooting aftermath, here’s what Americans can do to move forward

The Aug. 8 attack could have become a mass murder of civil servants and children. Our nation has a choice to make things better.
The Aug. 8 shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta was caused by the undermining of trust in science, the nation's high tolerance for gun violence and the wave of misinformation fueling polarization, our guest columnists say. (Philip Robibero/AJC)
By Mark L. Rosenberg, James A. Mercy and Julie Rosenberg
1 hour ago

On Aug. 8 in Atlanta, a man armed with multiple weapons, including rifles, a shotgun and a handgun, shot more than 500 rounds, hitting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention buildings, attacking police — killing one officer — and finally shooting himself.

Physical barriers and security guards prevented him from gaining direct access to the workers inside the CDC and to the 95 children next door in the day care center.

The 30-year-old shooter reportedly believed that the COVID-19 vaccine made him sick and depressed. This shooting was both predictable and preventable.

Science tells us that if we can understand the causes of things, we can change the effects and the outcomes — for the better. It is urgent that we understand why this happened so we can prevent it from happening again.

This was the result of three forces coming together to create a perfect storm:

If we address effectively each of these forces, we can prevent a repeat.

Leaders can move forward with policy changes to make us safer

First, science may not be the same as the truth, but rigorous science — including social science — gets us closer to the truth and can help us solve some of the most difficult problems.

Dr. Mark L. Rosenberg served as U.S. assistant surgeon general, was the founding director of the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and is president emeritus of The Task Force for Global Health. (Courtesy)
This is true whether we are talking about COVID-19 vaccines or firearm violence. Many political leaders have disparaged science and scientists, often oversimplifying complex issues and taking us away from the real problem by blaming those they disagree with.

Second, we live with a level of firearm violence higher than any other equally developed nation would tolerate — and we should not accept this.

The CDC incident drew national attention but just scratches the surface of the underlying issues. Forty years ago, there were 100 million firearms and less than 34,000 firearm deaths. Today, there are 400 million firearms in the hands of civilians and very few policies in place to prevent those firearms from taking innocent lives.

Every day, far from the headlines, a score of young Black men are killed and many middle-aged white men die by suicide with a firearm. In 2024, over 44,000 people died from firearm injuries.

Too many politicians seem to have given up on efforts to prevent firearm violence. We are succumbing to fatalism.

It is time for leaders across Atlanta, Georgia and the nation to turn words and evidence into action with legislation, enforcement and investment. Science has identified several promising interventions that can reduce firearm injuries without infringing on the rights of law-abiding firearm owners:

The third force we must address is the polarization of our society: When truth has been eroded and the previously reliable sources have been undermined, lies and disinformation spread widely and quickly. They can be used to create fear and division.

We need to have credible institutions and policies whose guidance is based on open, transparent and shared evidence and common values. We need to remember that we have a shared goal — a safe, economically vibrant, healthy country where we can live free from fear and have the freedom to make choices.

This is not out of reach.

These are three actionable steps for moving ahead after shooting

We need to move quickly to stop the daily deaths and the next mass tragedy by addressing the three forces that created this “perfect storm” by:

James A. Mercy is the retired director of the Division of Violence Prevention at the CDC. (Courtesy)
The Aug. 8 attack on the CDC could easily have become a mass murder of civil servants and children. We escaped the full potential horror thanks to the heroic and prompt actions of law enforcement personnel, physical barriers and good luck.

We cannot sit back and wait for this perfect storm to strike again.

We have a choice: We can allow misinformation, unchecked gun violence and polarization to set the stage for more needless bloodshed or we can act — guided by evidence and united by a vision for a safe, healthy and vibrant country.

Julie Rosenberg is deputy director of the Global Health Delivery Project at Harvard University. (Courtesy)
Let’s seize this moment with the same resolve and energy that protected lives at the CDC and that the CDC has demonstrated to the rest of the country for so many years.

Dr. Mark L. Rosenberg served as U.S. assistant surgeon general, the founding director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, and is president emeritus of The Task Force for Global Health.

James A. Mercy, Ph.D. is the retired director of the Division of Violence Prevention at the CDC in which in he led the development of innovative data systems, research and science-based programs to prevent violence.

Julie Rosenberg, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., is deputy director of the Global Health Delivery Project at Harvard University, where she works to expand access to evidence-based practices by equipping health care leaders and clinicians worldwide with the tools and strategies to deliver better care.

Mark L. Rosenberg, James A. Mercy and Julie Rosenberg

