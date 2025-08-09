Opinion

Hulk Hogan embracing Trump and MAGA showed politics and wrestling are the same

Trump wasn’t the first politician to adopt ‘kayfabe,’ but he is the first to pull it off as a WWE Hall of Famer.
Hulk Hogan tore his shirt off as he spoke on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, on July 18, 2024. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Hulk Hogan tore his shirt off as he spoke on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, on July 18, 2024. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
By
55 minutes ago

Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, aka Hollywood Hulk Hogan, aka Mr. America, is dead.

The internationally famous wrestler, actor and media personality passed away on July 24, which already constitutes this column being “old news” to most people.

Unfortunately, what I want to talk about in this will be relevant even after we’ve buried his grandchildren, I fear.

As with any celebrity passing (much like the superior Ozzy Osbourne only a couple of days prior), Hulk Hogan was the main story across every single social media outlet.

Many mourned his passing, while seemingly more celebrated it.

Which camp did I fall in? Neither. I didn’t know the man. The only celebrity death that has actually made me feel something is Robin Williams, and I think I share that with most people.

ExploreBeing a dad isn’t hard. It’s the other stuff around you that becomes harder

What I found most interesting about the people who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lament the death of The Hulkster is how many felt the need to preface their poorly written eulogies with phrases such as “love him or hate him …” or “say what you will about Hulk Hogan, but …” because it implies that they are firmly aware of Hogan’s racist comments and attitudes, but they feel the need to brush that aside because they had a stuffed Hulk Hogan pillow buddy as a kid (as did I; they were awesome).

Hogan’s ripping his shirt off at the RNC was an ‘aha’ moment

What’s more strange is the comments section under posts lambasting “Mr. Eat Your Vitamins!” Someone would post something, such as, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t act like Hulk Hogan wasn’t a terrible person just because he’s dead,” which would result in hundreds of comments like:

Corey Ryan Forrester, comedian from Chickamauga, Ga., and opinion contributor to the AJC. (Courtesy)

Credit: Handout

Corey Ryan Forrester, comedian from Chickamauga, Ga., and opinion contributor to the AJC. (Courtesy)

“Wrestling wouldn’t be anything without Hulk Hogan!”

Or:

“Hulk Hogan made millions of dollars! What have you done?”

And that there is the example of where we are culturally that I fear we may never come back from: The only thing that matters is “winning.”

Hulk Hogan coming out as MAGA, supporting Trump and ripping his shirt off at the 2024 Republican National Convention finally put the bow on something that has been brewing for a long time but is now fully out in the open.

American politics and professional wrestling are now identical.

ExploreIf a show has turned to the dark side, there’s no need for you to as well

It doesn’t matter what you actually believe; it just matters that you say the right things to get a big pop from the crowd, and if someone tries to call you out on it, you maintain “kayfabe” until the day you die.

In wrestling, fans and observers are in on the joke

Then-real estate developer Donald Trump held up the World Wrestling Federation Championship belt, flanked by wrestlers Hulk Hogan (left) and Andre the Giant (right) durinig a news conference March 15, 1988, in New York, announcing "WrestleMania IV" at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. (Susan Ragan/AP)

Credit: AP

Then-real estate developer Donald Trump held up the World Wrestling Federation Championship belt, flanked by wrestlers Hulk Hogan (left) and Andre the Giant (right) durinig a news conference March 15, 1988, in New York, announcing "WrestleMania IV" at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. (Susan Ragan/AP)

If you don’t know what kayfabe is, congrats on having a stable job, a family and a brain that operates higher than an eighth-grade level – or you know, the opposite of me!

I love wrestling so please understand I’m not making fun of the industry, though it is ridiculous. In the wrestling business, kayfabe is the code that says, “Even if it’s a work, we treat it like it’s real.”

“Work” means “fake” essentially, but fake is a taboo word to wrestlers, as it should be. If it were all “fake,” Owen Hart wouldn’t have died doing a stunt during a World Wrestling Entertainment event in 1999.

So, kayfabe is the sacred oath between a wrestler and the audience (the “marks”): “This may all be pretend, but I’m gonna sell it to you as if it isn’t.”

That right there is modern politics in a nutshell.

ExploreIf you’re gonna paint me, get yourself a smaller brush

Trump wasn’t the first politician to adopt kayfabe, but he is certainly the first politician to pull it off as if he were a WWE Hall of Famer (oh wait, he literally is).

He walked into politics like it was Bash at The Beach 1997 and started tossing out career politicians like they were jobbers from Memphis.

Sorry, I meant “worker” cause “jobber” is also a pejorative … though I don’t think anyone cares if you call Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz one.

Corey Ryan Forrester is a comedian from Chickamauga. He is the co-author of “The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark” and “Round Here and Over Yonder: A Front Porch Travel Guide by Two Progressive Hillbillies (Yes, That’s a Thing.)” and a co-host of the podcasts “wellRED” and “Puttin’ On Airs.”

About the Author

Corey Ryan Forrester is a comedian from Chickamauga, Ga. He is the co-author of “The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark” and “Round Here and Over Yonder: A Front Porch Travel Guide by Two Progressive Hillbillies (Yes, That’s a Thing.),” and a co-host of the podcasts “wellRED” and “Puttin’ On Airs.”

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Disarmed

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: How to avoid Trump

OPINION

Geoff Duncan’s choice to turn Democrat enrages some readers, delights others

Keep Reading

She lost her son to an off-duty officer’s bullets. She still seeks justice.

Arrest made in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 1 dead, 10 injured

Mastodon and other Georgia artists pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy

Featured

Six soldiers were honored, each receiving Meritorious Service Medals, Thursday for heroic actions responding to the shooting at Fort Stewart. “One of the things I can say unequivocally is that the fast action of these soldiers — under stress and under trauma and under fire — absolutely saved lives from being lost,” U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told reporters as the six soldiers stood near him Thursday. “They are everything that is good about this nation.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Six soldiers honored for heroism amid shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart

Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits

Man accused of shooting 2 MARTA police officers arrested in Alabama