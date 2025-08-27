Opinion ‘Big Kratom’ bigwigs want to ban 7-OH because it threatens their bottom line If the FDA succeeds in banning 7-OH, Georgia consumers will lose access to a product that helps them. Packs of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products sit on the shelves at a smoke shop, April 17, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

By Jeff Smith 25 minutes ago link copied

Let’s say you’re presented with two substances. One has been linked to two confirmed deaths (and zero when taken on its own). The other is tied to over 200. If I told you the one with two deaths is being branded a public health threat, you’d be suspicious. You’d probably assume someone making the substance linked to 200 deaths was trying to sell you something.

What is kratom? Things to know about the herbal drug tied to over 90 fatal overdoses One woman described “literal flakes of skin” peeling off her face. Yet this is what Big Kratom is selling while demanding the government ban 7-OH: a compound with no death toll and a better safety record. One woman described “literal flakes of skin” peeling off her face. Yet this is what Big Kratom is selling while demanding the government ban 7-OH: a compound with no death toll and a better safety record. Patients seek 7-OH because traditional medicines have failed them While dangerous products like Feel Free remain untouched, the focus has shifted entirely to 7-OH, despite the absence of real-world harm. At the FDA press conference announcing the proposed ban, not one 7-OH user spoke. There was no data offered showing harm from 7-OH. No anecdotes about lives destroyed by it. No peer-reviewed studies link it to fatal outcomes. Just hyperbole and fearmongering, with a star “witness” who not only did not claim to have used 7-OH, she didn’t even claim to know anyone who had. She said she’d heard from a vape store clerk that 7-OH was harmful. This is not surprising, though, because the FDA didn’t arrive at its recommendation based on new research or consumer complaints. It came after months of coordinated lobbying from GKC, AKA, and allied companies. Groups like GKC and AKA coordinated directly with the agency, then bragged about their role. They even paid protesters through Craigslist at a trade show to create the illusion of grassroots support. Data centers, climate change and AI pose existential threats to civilization The consequences are real. Thousands use 7-OH responsibly, often after traditional medications failed them. Veterans. Parents. Workers in pain. If the FDA succeeds in banning 7-OH, Georgia consumers will lose access to a product with a better safety record than many kratom products currently sold here, all while those high-risk products remain legal. When private interests manipulate public institutions to crush competitors, that’s rigging the game, pure and simple. It’s not science-based. It’s not fair. And it’s not how a free marketplace should work.