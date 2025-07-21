Peachtree finish line was chaotic this year
I’ve been a proud Peachtree Road Race participant for 15 years, but this year’s finish line experience was disappointing. In the past, T-shirt pickup and meeting areas were well-organized. This year, the T-shirt distribution was dangerously crowded. … Two runners near me collapsed from heat exhaustion in the slow-moving line.
The sudden removal of the traditional balloon-letter meeting zones without prior notice caused confusion. I saw many people searching for family members, including one woman in tears, trying to find her daughter. Poor cell service only added to the frustration.
The finish area felt chaotic, unsafe and stressful. This was unlike the positive experience I’ve come to expect from this event. I hope future postrace planning prioritizes safety, communication and organization for all participants.
SHERI MARTIN, ATLANTA
Georgians need a break from high utility bills
Skyrocketing utility bills are causing immense financial hardship for countless Georgians. Over the last few years, unprecedented increases in electricity and natural gas rates have come without a clear explanation from utility companies or Public Service commissioners. All I hear from them is how cheap things are. Many families are now forced to make impossible choices between basic necessities and keeping their homes comfortable.
The current situation is unsustainable for the average Georgian household. I implore the Public Service Commission to take immediate action to lower these costs, demanding transparency from providers and a clear path to relief. I believe the well-being of Georgia’s citizens hinges on prompt intervention to alleviate this significant burden.
CLINTON HAYES, ATLANTA
Our future depends on renewable energy
As the AJC reported that “Europe is fastest warming continent” (July 3), Congress passed legislation cutting food and health support and removing clean energy credits. Clean energy markets may persist but will be hampered because the bill boosts fossil fuel production and weakens environmental regulations, saving money for oil and gas companies.
While China engages in international cooperation and outreach efforts related to sustainability, especially in the global south, Trump tries to convince other countries to stop subsidizing renewables and pricing carbon. Trump resists taxation and yet was willing to tax wind and solar projects. Fortunately, that was removed from the bill.
What do we do now to steer back toward a livable future? We need a nonpartisan movement to promote real energy independence found in renewables with battery storage.
Ask your members of Congress to reverse the energy policy to build a sustainable future. Then, in Georgia this fall, vote for Public Service commissioners that prioritize greenhouse emission reductions. Help stop raising future temperatures now!
BOB JAMES, ATLANTA
