Opinion Protect environment and keep the lights on. U.S. must be energy independent. Energy independence isn't a partisan issue. It's an American imperative. It strengthens our economy and secures our homeland. Cooling tower three with one and two in the background are seen at the nuclear reactor facility at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Waynesboro, Ga.

For too long, we’ve allowed our nation’s energy policy to drift away from common sense. The result? Higher prices, greater instability and dangerous reliance on countries that do not share our values. It’s time for a course correction that restores energy independence as a cornerstone of American strength. As a lifelong conservative, I believe in solutions rooted in reality, not ideology. The reality is this: Energy independence is not just an economic issue.

It’s a matter of national security, public safety and global stability. If we want to secure the blessings of liberty for future generations, we must again harness our resources and lead with principle. America has long been blessed with abundant natural resources like oil, natural gas, coal, nuclear power and renewables. Explore Democrats and Republicans must ground themselves in Americans’ pragmatism We have the talent, technology and tools to power our nation, but we still need the political will to let American energy producers do their job. Unfortunately, Washington has too often gone in the opposite direction. An ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy is essential for the U.S. The federal government’s overregulation of energy production has weakened our standing on the world stage. By shutting down pipelines and stifling drilling permits, we’ve traded energy abundance for bureaucratic red tape and handed leverage to regimes that use energy as a geopolitical weapon.

When we rely on oil from Venezuela, Iran or Russia, we risk price spikes and compromise our national security. These regimes don’t just sell oil; they fund terror, stoke unrest, and undermine freedom. Why should we empower them when we have the resources right here at home? We shouldn’t. A strong and stable America begins with energy produced in America, by Americans, for Americans. Families in Georgia are feeling the high fuel and electricity costs. Whether at the gas pump or within the monthly utility bill, energy prices ripple through every sector of the economy. Inflation, still stubbornly high, is largely driven by the cost of energy. When we increase domestic supply, we lower prices, ease the burden on working families and create better-paying jobs in the process. This is why I support an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy. We don’t need to choose between economic growth and environmental responsibility when we can have both. Georgia has shown what’s possible when innovation, conservation, and responsible development work together. Explore Our Yellowstone: A heroic deal to save the Okefenokee Let’s continue that momentum by encouraging clean-burning natural gas, advancing nuclear technology, investing in American-made renewables, and revitalizing our domestic oil and gas production.

Do not abandon traditional energy sources to fight climate change We must also recognize that public safety depends on a stable energy grid. Emergency services, law enforcement, hospitals and water systems all require reliable access to power. When the grid falters, lives are at risk. We saw this in other states during recent winters and hurricanes. Georgia must be prepared for anything, starting with resilient, homegrown energy systems. Energy independence also allows us to stand with our allies and lead on the world stage. By exporting clean, affordable American energy, we can provide countries in Europe and Asia with alternatives to hostile energy suppliers. In doing so, we strengthen democracy, support economic freedom, and push back against tyranny on the global stage. Critics will say we must abandon traditional energy sources to fight climate change, but that’s a false choice. America has already led the world in emissions reductions thanks to market innovation and cleaner fuels. Rather than handicap ourselves with excessive government mandates, let’s continue our leadership by outpacing the rest of the world through ingenuity and excellence. Explore Georgia is on the path to a cleaner, sustainable future The United States should never apologize for using the resources we’ve been blessed with. Instead, we should modernize our energy infrastructure, streamline the permitting process, and unleash the power of the private sector. In doing so, we can resist the radical environmental agenda that prioritizes virtue signaling over results. Energy independence isn’t a partisan issue. It’s an American imperative. It strengthens our economy, secures our homeland, and ensures our future remains in our own hands. By putting common sense back into our energy policy, I believe we can continue to be good stewards of our environment while also ensuring our lights stay on.