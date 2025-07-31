Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Freedoms fading

By
50 minutes ago

Credit: Mike Luckovich/ajc

https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Freedoms fading

50m ago
OPINION

Ga. ranks low in mental health care access and language barriers are growing

OPINION

Beyoncé concert and MARTA escalator fail showed ‘best and the worst’ of U.S.

Keep Reading

Mike Luckovich: Epstein who?

Falcons’ Drake London struggles on second day of training camp

Mike Collins enters Georgia Senate race with MAGA message

Featured

Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute

Tom Cousins, joyful developer who shaped lives and Atlanta’s skyline, dies