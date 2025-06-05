While it is too late to right these horrible injustices, it is past time to legislatively limit such abuse and misuse of presidential power.

MICHAEL L. SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN

Chrisley’s pardon also an eye-opener

In your article of May 31, reality TV star Todd Chrisley was quoted as saying that life in prison has “changed him” and was an “eye opener.” I hope so. That’s what it is supposed to do.

He alleges that he was a victim of a corrupt prosecution for a $36 million fraud and tax evasion scheme, for which he was found guilty. This almost brings tears to my eyes. Then comes a full presidential pardon following his daughter’s plea at the Republican National Convention.

“We the people” may want to pause and think about the small community bank investors who lost significant funds when the banks went bankrupt. As far as the tax evasion conviction is concerned, think about “Chrisley Knows Best” when you complete your next tax return.

As these pardons unfold, we are getting in deep trouble in this country: I cannot believe what I am seeing and reading. And no, I did not agree with the Hunter Biden pardon.

JOHN KOHLER, BUFORD

Today is reminder to care for planet

June 5, World Environment Day, should serve as a reminder to us that caring for the planet is not just a one-day event but a daily responsibility. With climate change, loss of biodiversity, and environmental pollution affecting communities everywhere, these issues can seem overwhelming. But there is much we can do to make a difference.

Reduce, Reuse, and Refuse represent small gestures that add up when done collectively, like reducing plastic use, conserving water, planting native species, and avoiding food waste (plan meals, compost scraps, and donate when possible); we can support local farmers, advocate for environmental policies and speak up for cleaner air and water. Most importantly, we can adopt a plant-based diet, providing a huge impact since animal agriculture is the primary culprit undermining the Earth’s well-being due to climate change, deforestation, species extinction, and air, water, and land pollution.

It’s obvious we can’t rely on governments or corporations alone to solve this crisis, but we must continue to work together. Any real change starts with us.

ANTONIO MATHERS, ATLANTA