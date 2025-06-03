PSC focus should be clean energy
This year, the citizens of Georgia will elect two members of the five-member Public Service Commission. The PSC regulates Georgia’s utilities. It is their job to ensure that Georgians have access to clean, reliable and cost-effective energy. They are not doing well.
Last year, the PSC approved Georgia Power’s request to build three new gas-powered plants and continue to use two coal-powered ones. Their long-range plan calls for Georgia Power to continue burning fossil fuels for the next 20 years even though wind or solar (with battery backup) would be more cost-effective solutions.
The science is clear. Using fossil fuels will further reduce air quality and contribute to the rising temperatures we are experiencing.
Vote for new commissioners who support clean, cost-effective energy!
Vote in the PSC Primary Elections on June 17. Early voting began on May 27. The runoff is July 15.
ANNE DUNCAN, ATLANTA
Trump initiatives could cost Georgians
Recent AJC issues have several articles about the damage to Georgia’s interests if the “big, beautiful bill” is passed. The headlines include: “Republican tax bill could stall Georgia’s EV efforts” on May 28, and on May 29, “Benefit Shift to GA could cost $812M,” and “U.S. minority contract program in jeopardy.”
These Trump initiatives, along with others, could be costly for Georgia residents and make life difficult for many. Apparently, Georgia’s Republican reps in the House lack the courage to oppose Trump and hope they will not be held accountable by the voters who will feel the pain of the tax bill.
RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA
First lady shares blame in push for White House
Jill Biden is the only one not excoriated in the recent spate of news articles and op-eds regarding Joe Biden’s fall from grace, instigated by his own party.
That Democratic Party is certainly to blame, but as first lady, she is more so. She is the one who vowed “in sickness and in health.” Much more is implied in that simple phrase. Her part in his and the party’s reckless push for the White House amounts to cruel and reckless punishment. She is the one person who could have said, “No!” Instead, a former president has been robbed of his dignity and honor by those who supposedly cared for him. Shame on you all!
Both parties threw us under the bus in 2024. We need viable, country-first candidates. I’m praying that happens in 2028.
BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL
Don’t forget the good that Biden did
I am 86 and often forget the names of people I know, but I remember them later. I sometimes even forget other words briefly. But I do have the wisdom to know that firing employees indiscriminately cannot be good. I know that closing agencies that help the less privileged is not a cost-effective solution in the long run.
Democrats sometimes seem to destroy their own. Breathe folks. Think of all the good things that President Biden did during his term. Fight to preserve our democracy.
SARAH PATTERSON, DECATUR
