Vote for new commissioners who support clean, cost-effective energy!

Vote in the PSC Primary Elections on June 17. Early voting began on May 27. The runoff is July 15.

ANNE DUNCAN, ATLANTA

Trump initiatives could cost Georgians

Recent AJC issues have several articles about the damage to Georgia’s interests if the “big, beautiful bill” is passed. The headlines include: “Republican tax bill could stall Georgia’s EV efforts” on May 28, and on May 29, “Benefit Shift to GA could cost $812M,” and “U.S. minority contract program in jeopardy.”

These Trump initiatives, along with others, could be costly for Georgia residents and make life difficult for many. Apparently, Georgia’s Republican reps in the House lack the courage to oppose Trump and hope they will not be held accountable by the voters who will feel the pain of the tax bill.

RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA

First lady shares blame in push for White House

Jill Biden is the only one not excoriated in the recent spate of news articles and op-eds regarding Joe Biden’s fall from grace, instigated by his own party.

That Democratic Party is certainly to blame, but as first lady, she is more so. She is the one who vowed “in sickness and in health.” Much more is implied in that simple phrase. Her part in his and the party’s reckless push for the White House amounts to cruel and reckless punishment. She is the one person who could have said, “No!” Instead, a former president has been robbed of his dignity and honor by those who supposedly cared for him. Shame on you all!

Both parties threw us under the bus in 2024. We need viable, country-first candidates. I’m praying that happens in 2028.

BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL

Don’t forget the good that Biden did

I am 86 and often forget the names of people I know, but I remember them later. I sometimes even forget other words briefly. But I do have the wisdom to know that firing employees indiscriminately cannot be good. I know that closing agencies that help the less privileged is not a cost-effective solution in the long run.

Democrats sometimes seem to destroy their own. Breathe folks. Think of all the good things that President Biden did during his term. Fight to preserve our democracy.

SARAH PATTERSON, DECATUR