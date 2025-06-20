Atlanta is the birthplace of “good trouble” and the Civil Rights Movement. It’s painful to see these principles abandoned when immigrant and working-class communities take to the streets.

The people of Embry Hills are essential workers and neighbors who deserve the same respect and protection as those protesting at the Capitol.

JASON STRICKLAND, ATLANTA

Army parade was well worth its cost

There will surely be some letter writers, AJC writers and politicians complaining about the cost of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration, but these complaints are political in nature.

The boost in Army recruiting numbers and the increased level of patriotism shown during this event made the cost worth it, and it made this Army retiree happy.

Did these complainers ever gripe about the cost of the expensive demonstration teams like the Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Fleet Week in New York City or the Navy and Marine Blue Angels? These are ongoing events that are worth their cost.

The Army’s 250th Birthday celebration was a one-time event, but these malcontents will complain simply because President Trump wanted it.

The complainers need to stifle themselves.

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE

We can all make Atlanta traffic less horrible

Ms. Nedra Rhone’s column in the AJC, “Atlanta drivers could use lessons,” definitely resonates with my wife and me. We often discuss that Atlanta’s traffic is horrible and how drivers have become increasingly more aggressive and less courteous to others.

We have all experienced drivers who “tailgate” or ride our bumper because they want you to move into another lane so they can speed ahead. We have all experienced turning on our blinker to move into another lane only to see other vehicles speeding up in our rearview mirror, so we cannot turn into another lane or exit the interstate or highway. And we have all witnessed those drivers who turn the interstates into the Autobahn.

But let us be fair to most Atlanta drivers. Most of us stop or slow down to allow other drivers to move into traffic from merging lanes on interstates, highways, and roads or entering traffic from parking lots and driveways. Most of us do not tailgate and annoy the drivers ahead of us.

Nonetheless, I hope those reading Ms. Rhone’s article will be kinder and gentler next time when driving, which will make Atlanta’s bad traffic more bearable.

TORIN TOGUT, LAWRENCEVILLE