DOGE was never about fraud, waste or abuse
As Elon Musk retreats from his leadership of DOGE, it’s time to reflect on the carnage inflicted on our country and the world.
Domestically, Musk’s chainsaw-swinging, cold-hearted termination of thousands of dedicated employees was never about fraud, waste or abuse. A rational person would have worked with respected forensic accountants and experts in organizational efficiency. Instead, workers were terminated en masse by terse emails from faceless DOGE staffers without warning, interviews or reviews of personnel files. To make this even more despicable, many of the terminations violated laws and were based on trumped-up charges of poor performance.
Internationally, the illegal gutting of USAID, which he called a “viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists who hate America,” has and will continue to cause death, disease and famine around the globe.
And why would Trump and Musk do this? It offsets a tiny amount of the massive tax cuts for the wealthiest.
DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA
Trump-Musk feud is no big deal
Regarding “Trump-Musk feud over tax-cut bill goes public” (AJC, June 6), this is a feud that is easily defined as a calculated stunt. It’s to confuse and make foolish the group that says, “We didn’t vote for Musk.”
It has given the media something else to chew on and to distract them while other important work is taking place.
No big deal.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS
Georgians question Trump’s policies, character
Georgians want government to be run like a business — a competent business, not one that includes DOGE and tariff chaos.
Georgians are fair-minded. We support deporting illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes, but we don’t believe law-abiding undocumented workers in Gainesville chicken processing plants or Vidalia onion farms should be sent to foreign countries without any semblance of due process.
Georgians believe in loyalty. There is an old Southern saying: “We have no money. We have no possessions. Maybe that is why we value the things we do have ... loyalty and friendship.” Why is our government turning its back on Canada, Mexico and European nations that have been loyal friends and trading partners for decades?
Georgians are polite. We don’t believe that anyone, including the president of the United States, should invite someone into their home and then insult and humiliate them in front of others — especially a worldwide media audience.
Georgians know the difference between good character (modesty) and bad character (bragging, lying, bullying), and we remember what our grandmothers said about people like our president: “He thinks the sun comes up just to hear him crow.” It doesn’t.
LEE RAUDONIS, ATLANTA
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
From allies to adversaries: Trump-Musk feud hits Georgia GOP
Even as Steve Bannon took fresh shots at Elon Musk, many Georgia Republicans mourned what they saw as a powerful partnership.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.
The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.
Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note
Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.
GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules
Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.