Internationally, the illegal gutting of USAID, which he called a “viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists who hate America,” has and will continue to cause death, disease and famine around the globe.

And why would Trump and Musk do this? It offsets a tiny amount of the massive tax cuts for the wealthiest.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Trump-Musk feud is no big deal

Regarding “Trump-Musk feud over tax-cut bill goes public” (AJC, June 6), this is a feud that is easily defined as a calculated stunt. It’s to confuse and make foolish the group that says, “We didn’t vote for Musk.”

It has given the media something else to chew on and to distract them while other important work is taking place.

No big deal.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Georgians question Trump’s policies, character

Georgians want government to be run like a business — a competent business, not one that includes DOGE and tariff chaos.

Georgians are fair-minded. We support deporting illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes, but we don’t believe law-abiding undocumented workers in Gainesville chicken processing plants or Vidalia onion farms should be sent to foreign countries without any semblance of due process.

Georgians believe in loyalty. There is an old Southern saying: “We have no money. We have no possessions. Maybe that is why we value the things we do have ... loyalty and friendship.” Why is our government turning its back on Canada, Mexico and European nations that have been loyal friends and trading partners for decades?

Georgians are polite. We don’t believe that anyone, including the president of the United States, should invite someone into their home and then insult and humiliate them in front of others — especially a worldwide media audience.

Georgians know the difference between good character (modesty) and bad character (bragging, lying, bullying), and we remember what our grandmothers said about people like our president: “He thinks the sun comes up just to hear him crow.” It doesn’t.

LEE RAUDONIS, ATLANTA