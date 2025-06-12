Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Warnock: 42,000 new jobs in Georgia could vanish if GOP tax bill passes
Georgia members of Congress laud clean energy tax credits for their job creation, but the proposed GOP tax bill could erase them — with 75% of those jobs in red districts
Buddy Carter: Sens. Ossoff, Warnock should support Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’
President Trump is working to strengthen the economy, shore up our national security and deliver on his promises to Make America Great Again, says Rep. Buddy Carter.
I’m a survivor of violence. New Ga. law gives me and other Black women justice.
Black women are too often criminalized for surviving abuse, miscast as aggressors when we defend ourselves and held to a higher burden of proof
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority
A skybridge at the state Capitol? Atlanta lawmakers say not in our air.
The Georgia Building Authority says it would make it easier to move between meetings. Atlanta preservationists say it would take away from the historic facade of the building.
This tiny Georgia town worries cut in federal incentives will burst its bubble
Commerce, Georgia, thrived during the EV boom, but proposed federal cuts to tax credits could ripple through the city transformed by clean energy investment.
Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp
‘I’m excited about where we are in the offseason,’ Atlanta coach Raheem Morris says as mandatory minicamp starts.