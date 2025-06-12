Opinion
Opinion

06/13 Mike Luckovich: Huge parade

By
31 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image
OPINION

Warnock: 42,000 new jobs in Georgia could vanish if GOP tax bill passes

Georgia members of Congress laud clean energy tax credits for their job creation, but the proposed GOP tax bill could erase them — with 75% of those jobs in red districts

Buddy Carter: Sens. Ossoff, Warnock should support Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

President Trump is working to strengthen the economy, shore up our national security and deliver on his promises to Make America Great Again, says Rep. Buddy Carter.

OPINION

I’m a survivor of violence. New Ga. law gives me and other Black women justice.

Black women are too often criminalized for surviving abuse, miscast as aggressors when we defend ourselves and held to a higher burden of proof

The Latest

In May, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the Georgia Survivor Justice Act (HB 582), which allows judges to consider evidence of past abuse when sentencing survivors who have committed offenses because of their trauma. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC 2020)

Credit: AP

OPINION

I’m a survivor of violence. New Ga. law gives me and other Black women justice.

OPINION

Readers write

OPINION

Georgia is on the path to a cleaner, sustainable future

Featured

A rendering shows the proposed skybridge included in state plans to give Capitol Hill a $400 million makeover. (Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority

A skybridge at the state Capitol? Atlanta lawmakers say not in our air.

The Georgia Building Authority says it would make it easier to move between meetings. Atlanta preservationists say it would take away from the historic facade of the building.

This tiny Georgia town worries cut in federal incentives will burst its bubble

Commerce, Georgia, thrived during the EV boom, but proposed federal cuts to tax credits could ripple through the city transformed by clean energy investment.

Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp

‘I’m excited about where we are in the offseason,’ Atlanta coach Raheem Morris says as mandatory minicamp starts.