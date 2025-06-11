06/12 Mike Luckovich: Anti-facters

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Bring back the NHL — Georgia needs hockey to complete its sports region status
Metro Atlanta is ready for the return of a National Hockey League team. South Forsyth has the conditions, support and funding to make it a reality.
‘Big, beautiful bill’ would discourage Georgia’s solar panel manufacturers
Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Act would discourage solar panel manufacturers in Georgia and deter other renewable energy businesses, says CEO of Solarcycle.
Juneteenth celebration invites Americans to tell the truth about U.S. history
Juneteenth went from a little-known celebration of emancipation to a federal American holiday. Along the way, there has been both progress and pushback.
Featured
A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary
Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.
30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified
In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.