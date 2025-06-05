Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: NYT
Balance budget by punishing insurers’ greed, not patients on Medicaid, Medicare
Valuing insurers over Medicaid and Medicare patients isn't just misusing tax dollars. It delays or denies essential health care services and financially destabilizes hospitals
Never count out U.S. troops. From D-Day to now, they’ve shown their mettle.
June 6, 2025, is the 81st anniversary of the D-Day invasion that definitively turned the tide of World War II and eventually led to the fall of the Nazis and their allies.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.
Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.
Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation
Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.
Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year
Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.