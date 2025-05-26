The poem “In Flanders Fields” brought forth the idea of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day.

All wars are in memory, especially the American Revolution. Wars are caused by ideologies for control, power and authority. The memory of the military as our protectors, as well as family members and the countless civilians who are the victims of war, are in our thoughts.

We must sit, discuss, debate, communicate, negotiate and mediate to avert war and harm. It can be done.

LOUIS COHEN, DUNWOODY

Let’s fight to protect, grow Scouting

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has identified a quiet attack happening right now that every Georgia parent should pay attention to — and that’s the effort to push Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America) off our military bases and out of public favor.

Let me be clear: Scouting isn’t some outdated, irrelevant pastime. It’s one of the last youth programs in America that still teaches personal responsibility, critical thinking and genuine leadership. And when kids struggle to make eye contact, tie their shoes or function without a screen in their hands, that kind of training isn’t just valuable — it’s vital.

As a Scout leader and the wife of a retired Navy chief, I’ve seen firsthand the transformation that happens when a young person is handed a map, a compass, a service project and the belief that they are capable. I’ve seen kids who couldn’t focus in a classroom thrive on the trail. I’ve watched boys and girls of all backgrounds grow into confident young adults who can lead others, solve problems and take pride in service over self.

Critics claim Scouting has gone “woke.” But if teaching young people to serve their community, protect the environment and respect others is somehow political now, maybe the problem isn’t with Scouting — it’s with the lens we’re using to view it.

The truth is, if disaster struck tomorrow and your child had to manage without you, you’d pray there was a Scout nearby. Because they’d know how to stay calm, build shelter, find help and help others. You’d pray for the kid who learned first aid and fire safety instead of just Fortnite and TikTok dances.

Georgia families should fight to protect and grow Scouting — not sideline it. It’s time to stop tearing down what works and start investing in what builds character, competence and courage.

MARGARET STEELE, TAYLORSVILLE