This all made me curious what U.S. government spending was in 1990. It was $1.8 trillion (in 1989, the year prior, spending was in the billions, with a “b”).

Lest I wax nostalgic, I checked with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index data to understand, ballpark, what $1.8 trillion translates into dollars today: $4.32 trillion.

To give perspective, last year’s spending was $6.75 trillion — or roughly 44% higher than the dollar-for-dollar budget equivalent of 1990’s U.S. government spending while the U.S. population has grown about 31% since that time.

Any way you slice it, government spending has far outpaced growth.

Balancing the budget is hard, boring and important work

And what has happened to the U.S. debt in that time frame? What our government spends is one side of the equation, but what debt we take on to finance that spending is perhaps a more important measure.

Anybody who has tried to balance their budget understands this. In 1990, U.S. debt was roughly $3.3 trillion. Today it is at $36.2 trillion, ballooning to more than 10 times within that time frame.

Early in my career, I had the great privilege of seeing how government budgets are formed while serving as the policy director for then-Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue. I have spent countless hours of my life in the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, alongside Perdue and other staff and agency heads, watching leaders ask the hard questions.

New spending requests, existing expenditures, bond requests: It was all on the table.

I wish every Georgian had the chance to sit in these hearings. I think you would expect a lot more of your federal government.

And, honestly, you’d probably be pretty bored. So much of the focus on both smart spending and cost-cutting are on efforts that would not make a compelling headline, much less a punchy social media post.

In the era of all-caps, exclamation-point policy, the hard work of balancing a budget would lull most Americans into a stupor.

But budgeting is not entertainment. Balanced budgeting even less so. I think the federal government and its leaders can learn a lot from the process that states like Georgia go through to balance their budget.

While the details might vary, almost every U.S. state has a balanced budget requirement. In Georgia this means, in broad terms, that the money that comes in through tax revenue and fees has to pay for what the state proposes in spending.

This means that when revenues are lower than the previous year, or growth is less than anticipated, hard decisions have to be made.

American debt as a percentage of GDP has ballooned

I know the state and federal government budgets are apples and oranges. Actually, I can’t think of a good fruit analogy because, size alone, Georgia’s $37.7 billion state budget is a very small fraction of federal spending.

There are good reasons the U.S. government can take on debt in ways that the state of Georgia cannot. One of the most important is that our country needs debt capacity to finance our protection in cases of national emergency.

As one might expect, that is why in 1946, on the heels of World War II, the U.S. had its largest debt as a percentage of gross domestic product at 106% (important because this ratio demonstrates the ability for the government to repay that debt).

According to the Congressional Budget Office, our debt as a percentage of gross domestic product is now projected to exceed 118% in 2035. Notably, this CBO projection came out in January, long before the increased debt of the “Big Beautiful Bill” was factored in.

Massive debt is no longer for massive emergencies in our country; it is just standard operating procedure. According to the CBO, the U.S. spent more money financing our debt in 2024 than in discretionary military spending.