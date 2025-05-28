Credit: Mike Luckovich
If a ‘big, beautiful bill’ isn’t balanced, it’s just a big bill for all to pay
The federal government could learn a thing or two from states like Georgia that actually know how to balance their budgets
Gun safety in schools, air quality for the Peachtree Road Race and Republicans switching parties to save democracy, our readers write
If a show has turned to the dark side, there’s no need for you to as well
Just because you call yourself a fan doesn't mean your favorite Hollywood franchise, TV series or any other media owes you anything
Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public
A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.
Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere
Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.
Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.