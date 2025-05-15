Opinion
Opinion

05/18 Mike Luckovich: Priced to sell

By
46 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Dow Lin pushes his 14-month-old son in the shadows of the Steel Columns Sculpture on the BeltLine Eastside Trail at Angier Springs Road. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

OPINION

The Beltline is increasingly popular, and Atlanta must help it evolve

The Eastside Beltline is in desperate need of a second trail.

OPINION

Readers write

Kennesaw State University’s DEI rollbacks betray students

Kennessaw State University eliminated several programs, including the Black studies major and centers focused on marginalized groups. Alums are demanding to know why.

The Latest

luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION

05/16 Mike Luckovich: I’ll drink to that

2h ago
OPINION

The Beltline is increasingly popular, and Atlanta must help it evolve

OPINION

Readers write

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.