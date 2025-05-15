05/16 Mike Luckovich: I’ll drink to that

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: John Spink/AJC
The Beltline is increasingly popular, and Atlanta must help it evolve
The Eastside Beltline is in desperate need of a second trail.
Kennesaw State University’s DEI rollbacks betray students
Kennessaw State University eliminated several programs, including the Black studies major and centers focused on marginalized groups. Alums are demanding to know why.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot
The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees
Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems
Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.
Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule
Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.