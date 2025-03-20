Opinion
Opinion

03/21 Mike Luckovich: Constitutional edit

By
1 hour ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Dhaval Desai at the bedside of his father, Rohit N. Desai, during his father’s final days last year. (photo courtesy of the Desai family.)

Credit: Dhaval Desai/courtesy

OPINION

One year later - True advocacy aligns with patients’ wishes, not just treatments

Everyone and every situation in healthcare is better with an advocate

OPINION

Kamala Harris’ dilemma — governor of California or president

With a likely crowded Democratic field in 2028, Harris' best path forward is California

OPINION

Albany State search found the most capable, qualified president

Let's support Dr. Robert Scott's initiatives to elevate Albany State

The Latest

luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION

03/23 Mike Luckovich: Priorities

2h ago
OPINION

Kamala Harris’ dilemma — governor of California or president

OPINION

One year later - True advocacy aligns with patients’ wishes, not just treatments

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

2h ago

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.