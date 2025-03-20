03/21 Mike Luckovich: Constitutional edit

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
More Stories
Keep Reading
Credit: Dhaval Desai/courtesy
OPINION
One year later - True advocacy aligns with patients’ wishes, not just treatments
Everyone and every situation in healthcare is better with an advocate
OPINION
Kamala Harris’ dilemma — governor of California or president
With a likely crowded Democratic field in 2028, Harris' best path forward is California
OPINION
Albany State search found the most capable, qualified president
Let's support Dr. Robert Scott's initiatives to elevate Albany State
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.
Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options
A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.
Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said
A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.