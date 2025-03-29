error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Her app helps deliver leftover food to the hungry instead of trashing it

Jasmine Crowe-Houston believes in feeding more and wasting less, which is why she founded Goodr. With humble beginnings in Atlanta in 2017, Goodr now partners with companies in 15 states to reduce their edible food waste. That food is then transported to local non-profits with the use of technology and logistics. Goodr has also opened more than two dozen free grocery stores, diverting 4 million pounds of food from landfills and serving 30 million meals to people in need. Crowe-Houston’s story is the first of the AJC’s new Her+Story series, which connects with women who are paving the way in a changing world. Credits : AJC | Goodr | USDA

Jasmine Crowe-Houston went from running a cupcake truck to helping the hungry

The AI technology that could prevent the next train disaster

Norfolk Southern has made changes since their 2023 train derailment. Credits: AJC | Getty | Norfolk Southern | ABC News | NewsNation | WKYC Channel 3 | WTOL11

Georgia plans one of the largest voter cancellations in U.S. history

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history. Credit: AJC | Getty Images

'The Library Dads' rewrite the narrative on Black fatherhood

'The Library Dads' are an Atlanta group rewriting the fatherhood narrative one book at a time. Credit: AJC | Scholastics | The Fatherhood Project | The Guardian

Farmworker families press lawmakers on immigration crackdown in Georgia

Migrant families urge Georgia lawmakers to protect farmworkers, warning stricter immigration laws could hurt the state's agriculture industry.

Fast facts on former President George W. Bush

Is the southern accent disappearing?

When you think of the South, you inevitably think about a Georgia southern drawl. But is it disappearing? AJC's Fraser Jones tracks down why. Credit: AJC/Reddit