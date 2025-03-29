News

Her app helps deliver leftover food to the hungry instead of trashing it

Jasmine Crowe-Houston believes in feeding more and wasting less, which is why she founded Goodr. With humble beginnings in Atlanta in 2017, Goodr now partners with companies in 15 states to reduce their edible food waste. That food is then transported to local non-profits with the use of technology and logistics. Goodr has also opened more than two dozen free grocery stores, diverting 4 million pounds of food from landfills and serving 30 million meals to people in need. Crowe-Houston’s story is the first of the AJC’s new Her+Story series, which connects with women who are paving the way in a changing world. Credits : AJC | Goodr | USDA

1:36