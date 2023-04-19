Who are the top 5 self-made billionaires?

Forbes’ annual “400 Self-Made Score: From Silver Spooners to Bootstrappers” ranks the world’s billionaires on a ten-point scale to determine which of the world’s wealthy members are responsible for making their own wealth and which simply inherited their fortunes. This list of 2023′s richest self-made billionaires exclusively lists those that earned a self-made score of six or higher, which Forbes said means they “built their own company or established their fortune on their own.”

The net worth of each self-made billionaire has been sourced by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.