Where can I find it: metal replating, lavender bar soap, Fox Point seasoning

A: Yardley English Lavender soap is still around. The company started in 1770, and although ownership has changed hands, Yardley continues to offer its signature scent harvested from lavender fields in Southern England. You can find Yardley English Lavender bar soap at Walgreens, 1100 Hammond Drive, Atlanta, 770-522-8194. A 4.25-ounce bar costs $1.99.

Q: Some time ago, someone gave me a delicious seasoning called Fox Point. She shared hers and put it in a little bag, so I don’t have the original package. I’ve tried to find it, and I’m not having any luck. It has onion, chives, shallots, and I don’t know what else. It was delicious in my meatloaf. Thanks. — C.W., email

A: Penzeys Spices, 6269 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-256-7970, makes Fox Point seasoning blend that combines salt, freeze-dried, shallots, chives, garlic, onion and green peppercorns. It’s available in five sizes, ranging from a ¼-cup jar for $7.29 to a 10-cup jar that sells for $74.95.

You can stop looking

Reader Lynda Bowie has been looking for Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies. These little candies had a peanut center surrounded by crisp toffee and covered in a soft maple-flavored coating. This old-time candy still has plenty of fans, but, unfortunately, Brach’s discontinued Maple Nut Goodies last year.

