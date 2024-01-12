Where can I find it: glazier, wet/dry vac filter, AbilityOne air freshener

Q: I have a kidney-shaped coffee table with a glass top and a shelf on the bottom. The top shelf was dropped and broken. We pieced together the glass and drew the shape to take to a glazier. (This happened in NYC some time ago. ) The new top was cut but does not fit snugly like it should. Where can I take the glass to have it shaved down so that it will fit properly? Thank you so much. — Leslie Solder, email
A: Most likely, the original glass for your coffee table was tempered, which is the norm for most furniture because of the safety factor. When broken, annealed glass, which is untempered, meaning that it hasn’t been heat-strengthed, shatters into sharp shards. On the other hand, stronger tempered glass fractures into small chunks. I checked with MG Glass, 3838 Green Industrial Way, Atlanta, 770-452-9494, and if your replacement glass isn’t tempered, it can be shaved down to fit your table frame better. However, tempered glass will shatter with any attempt to shave it down.
Q: I’m looking for a filter for my Craftsman 2.5-gallon Wet/Dry Vac, part number 16949. I would appreciate any help in finding where I could purchase these. Thank you. — J.W. Wells, email
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Craftsman has discontinued the product. However, I found a replacement for part number 16949 from Eagleggo. They come three to a pack for $9.89, and you can order them through Amazon.
Q: I have looked in every store for AbilityOne air freshener. Someone saw it online at Walmart, but it is only sold in cases. Can you help me find a single can locally, please? Thanks. — Henry Wilson, email
A: Refresh is the name of the floral-scented air freshener made for Skilcraft by AbilityOne, a government program boasting the largest sources of employment in the U.S. for blind and significantly disabled individuals. AbilityOne employs more than 2,500 veterans, including Wounded Warriors. Refresh is formulated to neutralize unwanted odors. You can purchase a 14-ounce spray for $5.75 at Grainger Industrial Supply, 6655 Crescent Drive, Norcross, 800-472-4643.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author