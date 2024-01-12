Where can I find it: glazier, wet/dry vac filter, AbilityOne air freshener

Q: I have a kidney-shaped coffee table with a glass top and a shelf on the bottom. The top shelf was dropped and broken. We pieced together the glass and drew the shape to take to a glazier. (This happened in NYC some time ago. ) The new top was cut but does not fit snugly like it should. Where can I take the glass to have it shaved down so that it will fit properly? Thank you so much. — Leslie Solder, email

A: Most likely, the original glass for your coffee table was tempered, which is the norm for most furniture because of the safety factor. When broken, annealed glass, which is untempered, meaning that it hasn’t been heat-strengthed, shatters into sharp shards. On the other hand, stronger tempered glass fractures into small chunks. I checked with MG Glass, 3838 Green Industrial Way, Atlanta, 770-452-9494, and if your replacement glass isn’t tempered, it can be shaved down to fit your table frame better. However, tempered glass will shatter with any attempt to shave it down.

Q: I’m looking for a filter for my Craftsman 2.5-gallon Wet/Dry Vac, part number 16949. I would appreciate any help in finding where I could purchase these. Thank you. — J.W. Wells, email