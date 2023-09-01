Where can I find it: photo prints from a slide, fresh pork boudin sausage, mini puff pastry shells

Q: I am looking for someone to make prints from a single slide. I would need about half a dozen prints. Thanks for your efforts. — Sandra Clements, Tucker

A: Sandra, pretty much gone are the days when you could pop into your local drugstore and have prints made from slides or negatives. Today’s services are geared toward digitizing your memories. That generally means a two-part process to get photographs from your slide. First, you’ll need someone to turn your slide into a high-resolution digital image. Most scanning facilities have minimum requirements ranging from $30 to $90 or so. However, I spoke with someone at Memory Fortress, 2180 Satellite Blvd., suite 400, Duluth, 678-329-0390, and they will waive the usual minimum fee and digitize your single slide for about $20. You can have your digitized image delivered via flash drive or downloaded. Then take the flash drive to any place with a photo department, like Walgreens or CVS, to have prints made. You can also download the images from your flash drive, and have photos made online using Snapfish or Shutterfly, for example.

Q: My parents recently moved near Roswell from Louisiana and found a couple of restaurants serving Cajun food. But they would like to know if there’s a place that makes fresh pork boudin sausage. Thank you. —Don Franklin, email

A: Don, I have just the place for your parents where they can satisfy their Cajun cravings. Family-owned Cajun Meat Company, 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-321-4300, offers a variety of prepared foods, Cajun groceries and a generous array of meats, including three types of housemade boudin sausages — pork, shrimp and crawfish. And if your parents are turducken fans, this is the place for that Louisiana specialty. Check out the website cajunmeatcompany.com.

Q: I want to find Confiletas mini puff pastry shells. They are too delicate to order online. Thanks. — Helen C., email

A: You can find a dozen tiny Confiletas vol-au-vent for $5.99 at Cost Plus World Market, 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, 678-731-0014.

