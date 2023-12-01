Where can I find it: envelope value, moisturizer, lamp repair

Q: My mother-in-law worked at the postal service and collected envelopes. They were passed to my wife. We have no idea if they have any value. Can you direct me to an individual or company that could help us? Thanks for any help you can provide. — John Matous, Roswell
A: John, I would check with Frank Walsh. You can call him at 770-315-8303 or email him at yesteryearbooks@gmail.com. In 1971, he opened the Yesteryear Book Shop in Buckhead. He is a member of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America and the Georgia Antiquarian Booksellers Association. Although Walsh is passionate about his vast collection on the history of commerce in the South dating back to colonial times, he also collects paper ephemera, including stocks, bonds, maps and other memorabilia. If he can’t help you, he might be able to steer you toward someone who might.
Q: Where can I order the 32-ounce pump of Remedy Phytoplex moisturizer? I want the vanilla-scented cream. This cream is the best for dry hands, but I can no longer find it. Thank you. — Helen S., email
A: Helen, Medline Remedy Phytoplex moisturizer nourishing skin cream is still available, but it now sports a new name and label. The thick cream is now called Medline Remedy Clinical Skin Cream. You can order the 32-ounce pump bottle for $31.45 through athome.medline.com or by calling 855-441-8737.
Q: I need a recommendation to get a lamp repaired. It is a heavy crystal lamp that belonged to my mother. When I turn the switch to turn on the lamp, it keeps going round and round and doesn’t catch. Thank you. — Gladys Schussel, Sandy Springs
A: Gladys, please check with G-Vac Allergy, 5515 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, 770-457-2929. For more than 30 years, G-Vac Allergy has been repairing vacuums and small appliances, including Dyson, Kitchen Aid, Miele, and Panasonic. Along with servicing lamps, the company also installs central vacuum cleaners and repairs industrial janitorial equipment such as buffers, scrubbers, and carpet cleaners. G-Vac Allergy also works on fitness equipment.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
