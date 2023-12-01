Where can I find it: envelope value, moisturizer, lamp repair

Q: My mother-in-law worked at the postal service and collected envelopes. They were passed to my wife. We have no idea if they have any value. Can you direct me to an individual or company that could help us? Thanks for any help you can provide. — John Matous, Roswell

A: John, I would check with Frank Walsh. You can call him at 770-315-8303 or email him at yesteryearbooks@gmail.com. In 1971, he opened the Yesteryear Book Shop in Buckhead. He is a member of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America and the Georgia Antiquarian Booksellers Association. Although Walsh is passionate about his vast collection on the history of commerce in the South dating back to colonial times, he also collects paper ephemera, including stocks, bonds, maps and other memorabilia. If he can’t help you, he might be able to steer you toward someone who might.

Q: Where can I order the 32-ounce pump of Remedy Phytoplex moisturizer? I want the vanilla-scented cream. This cream is the best for dry hands, but I can no longer find it. Thank you. — Helen S., email