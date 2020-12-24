X

Usher in the new year with these Netflix shows in January

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Netflix isn’t letting new competition on the streaming services circuit deter them.

The streaming giant is offering many new programs as it welcomes 2021, although it’s not as many as it has been in previous years, according to MarketWatch.

Still, there are plenty of options for your viewing pleasure.

The Robin Williams-starring “Hook” will be available on Jan. 15 and the original film “The White Tiger” will be released on Jan. 22. “L.A.’s Finest,” the “Bad Boys” spin-off starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, will also be streaming on Netflix.

Here’s a full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2021:

Jan. 1, 2021

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Jan. 2, 2021

Asphalt Burning — Netflix Film

Jan. 5, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 — Netflix Family

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Jan. 6, 2021

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film

Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary

Jan. 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film

Jan. 8

Charming — Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Lupin — Netflix Film

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart — Netflix Film

Jan. 10, 2021

Spring Breakers (2012)

Jan. 11, 2021

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

Jan. 12, 2021

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13, 2021

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

Jan. 15, 2021

Bling Empire — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Double Dad — Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Jan. 16, 2021

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Jan. 18, 2021

Homefront (2013)

Jan. 19, 2021

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Jan. 20, 2021

Daughter From Another Mother — Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — Netflix Original

Jan. 21, 2021

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Jan. 22, 2021

Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 — Netflix Family

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! — Netflix Film

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

Jan. 23, 2021

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original

Jan. 26, 2021

Go Dog Go — Netflix Family

Jan. 27, 2021

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film

Jan. 29, 2021

Below Zero — Netflix Film

The Dig — Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary

Jan. 31, 2021

Fatima (2020)

