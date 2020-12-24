Usher in the new year with these Netflix shows in January

Netflix isn’t letting new competition on the streaming services circuit deter them.
The streaming giant is offering many new programs as it welcomes 2021, although it’s not as many as it has been in previous years, according to MarketWatch.
Still, there are plenty of options for your viewing pleasure.
The Robin Williams-starring “Hook” will be available on Jan. 15 and the original film “The White Tiger” will be released on Jan. 22. “L.A.’s Finest,” the “Bad Boys” spin-off starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, will also be streaming on Netflix.
Here’s a full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2021:
Jan. 1, 2021
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary
Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me if You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Jan. 2, 2021
Asphalt Burning — Netflix Film
Jan. 5, 2021
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 — Netflix Family
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words — Netflix Original
LA’s Finest: Season 1
Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Jan. 6, 2021
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film
Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary
Jan. 7, 2021
Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film
Jan. 8
Charming — Netflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Lupin — Netflix Film
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family
Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary
Stuck Apart — Netflix Film
Jan. 10, 2021
Spring Breakers (2012)
Jan. 11, 2021
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables (2011)
Jan. 12, 2021
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13, 2021
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
Jan. 15, 2021
Bling Empire — Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original
Double Dad — Netflix Film
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Jan. 16, 2021
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
Jan. 18, 2021
Homefront (2013)
Jan. 19, 2021
Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Jan. 20, 2021
Daughter From Another Mother — Netflix Original
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft — Netflix Original
Jan. 21, 2021
Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Jan. 22, 2021
Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 — Netflix Family
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! — Netflix Film
The White Tiger — Netflix Film
Jan. 23, 2021
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original
Jan. 26, 2021
Go Dog Go — Netflix Family
Jan. 27, 2021
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film
Jan. 29, 2021
Below Zero — Netflix Film
The Dig — Netflix Film
Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary
Jan. 31, 2021
Fatima (2020)