‘The Golden Rules of Genealogy’

“Most dates are approximate” is their no. 5, since so many ancestors didn’t leave exact records.

No. 6 is “If unsure, say so.” Honesty being the best policy and admitting that the information is your conjecture or analysis perhaps.

One of the things I try to emphasize to people is No. 7: “You cannot do it all online.” You still need things that are not digitized, and in libraries, courthouses, archives, and family hands.

No. 8 is “Just because it’s online doesn’t mean it’s true.”

The next admonition is No. 9: “Pass along your research,” which is important but sometimes easier said than done. You could publish a book, create a website, or donate your research to an appropriate place if they will take your materials. Many people have no family member who cares about their materials, so you can’t leave it to them.

One of my favorites is No. 10: “Don’t die with your stories still in you.” A memo containing said stories could be passed on to near kin who might hold on to that.

No. 11 is about DNA and using that as one of the tools in your research quiver, along with your actual research.

The final rule, No. 12: “Anything you post online will be ‘borrowed.’”

FamilyTreeDNA announces new features

FamilyTreeDNA.com has added three features, a Group Time Tree, a FTDNATIP report for Y-DNA, and most importantly a “Multi-Kit Management” plan if you are managing more than one DNA kit. That is the important one to check out.

National Genealogical Society meeting in May in Richmond

Don’t forget the National Genealogical Society meets May 31-June 3 in Richmond. Check ngsgenealogy.org for details.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.