Issa Rae, Shonda Rhimes, 400+ others demand Hollywood studios protect workers’ abortion rights

Among the notable names who signed the letter include “Insecure” star and producer Issa Rae, “Bridgerton” and “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes and “Gilmore Girls” and “The Amazing Ms. Maisel” showrunner Amy Sherman Palladino. Others include Lake Bell, Natasha Lyonne, Sara Bareilles, Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Bloom, Whitney Cummings, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Chelsea Handler and Mindy Kaling.

Several of the women who signed the letter have produced shows in Georgia including Mara Brock Alil (“The Game,” “Being Mary Jane”), Westminster Schools alum Sallie Patrick (”Dynasty”), Ava DuVernay (”Naomi,” “DMZ”), Lena Waithe (”Twenties”), Julie Plec (”Vampire Diaries,””Legacies,” “The Originals”) and Angela Kang (”The Walking Dead”).

In 2019, a few actors led by Alyssa Milano expressed displeasure over Georgia’s anti-abortion law, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed. Milano even publicly called for a boycott of the state. Only a handful of smaller production companies echoed her sentiment. The controversy died down when the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled that the bill was unconstitutional. The state appealed the ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which didn’t make its decision to allow the bill to go into effect until after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade.

So far, none of the major production companies, who have taken full advantage over the past 14 years of Georgia’s very generous tax credits, have made any public statements regarding the state’s abortion law or any actions they might take related to it.

The letter requests a response within 10 business days but does not say what the producers will do if they are not satisfied with how the studios handle these issues.

Here is the letter to Netflix Variety received:

We, the undersigned, are 411 show creators, showrunners and head writers who currently work across every network and streaming platform in the industry today, including those controlled by Netflix.

We have grave concerns about the lack of specific production protocols in place to protect those at work for Netflix in anti-abortion states.

It is unacceptable to ask any person to choose between their human rights and their employment. This situation raises basic matters of equality, health, and safety in the workplace. Many of us would not have the careers and families we have today if we had not been granted the freedom to choose what was best for ourselves. We are committed, as a group, to protecting our fundamental human rights and those of our colleagues.

Currently, any pregnant person working on one of your productions in states that have criminalized abortion does so at great risk. It is important that Netflix understands these risks and has comprehensive solutions in place. The purpose of this letter is to review your current safety protocols and protections on this vital matter to determine whether or not we will continue to work in these high risk environments.

Within ten business days of today we require review of your current abortion safety plan detailing Netflix’s policies and processes to ensure our safety, protect our health and defend our human rights. We expect that the specifics of your current plan address this emergency in full, including but not limited to:

● Published policies and procedures to provide an abortion travel subsidy for employees of your productions including specific information on how the employee’s medical privacy will be safeguarded.

● Protocols outlining the scope of medical care for employees of your productions, including ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy complications that require medical treatment via abortion while working for Netflix.

● Policy regarding criminal and civil legal protection, including indemnification and defense against liability, for any member of a production who facilitates Netflix’s protocols or provides Netflix’s policy information and guidelines to an employee seeking an abortion.

● Pledge to discontinue all political donations to anti-abortion candidates and political action committees immediately.

As productions are currently in progress in states where abortion is illegal or pending criminalization, your immediate written response is required and expected within ten business days of July 28th, 2022. We also welcome the opportunity to review the written response with your company representatives for additional context should you wish. Our review will be conducted by the undersigned and our legal representatives.

Signed,

