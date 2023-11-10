INTERVIEW: Jane Fonda touts GCAPP fundraiser, climate change activism

The fundraiser with Wanda Sykes, Heather McMahan is Nov. 16 at Atlanta History Center

Credit: Getty Images for GCAPP

Credit: Getty Images for GCAPP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
9 minutes ago
X

Jane Fonda, now 85, has shown no signs of slowing down. In recent years, she has acted in multiple films and the Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie.” She was on the frontlines during the recent SAG-AFTRA strike.

And her political and social activism remains unwavering. Next week, Fonda will be back in Atlanta, where she lived for 20 years, for the annual gala to raise money for her non-profit group Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which aims to reduce teen pregnancy and provide sex education for Georgia children.

She started the group in 1996 and while she doesn’t take full credit, has been happy to see teen pregnancy in Georgia fall more than 70% over the past 27 years. “Pregnancy robs young people of opportunities,” she said in a phone interview last week with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m proud to see those rates fall. I’m proud of the work we’ve done.”

This year’s fundraiser will be at the Atlanta History Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 and will feature her friend and fellow comedic actress Wanda Sykes. “She’s my old pal from (the 2005 rom-com) ‘Monster in Law,” Fonda said. “We’ve stayed in touch despite the fact she kneed me in the crotch (in the movie).”

The former wife of Ted Turner is also bringing back acts with Atlanta ties: stand-up comic Heather McMahan, who appeared last year and is emceeing again, and Atlanta folk-rock legends the Indigo Girls, who will perform. “It’s a really fun party to help move our work forward,” she said.

Tickets start at $2,500.

There is also a more affordable after-party at 9 p.m. at the Atlanta History Center starting at $150, hosted by V-103 morning host Big Tigger.

Last year’s fundraiser brought in more than $1 million and included Tyler Perry, Gladys Knight and Ludacris.

GCAPP is working not just with girls but teen boys with a new mentoring and youth development program in Bibb and Clayton counties. “Boys are often left behind,” she said.

Fonda is also trying to help out the next generation by creating her own Jane PAC that raises money to support political candidates willing to fight climate change.

“Young people are carrying an extra burden because of climate change,” she said. “It’s their future. I’ll be long gone.”

She said in the next year, she will focus on helping elect politicians she likes at all levels of government, from city councils to state legislatures. She is also supporting California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fight for a referendum that prevents oil drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, and hospitals.

“I have to keep my head above despair,” she said.

IF YOU GO

EmPower Party 2023 for GCAPP, 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, $2,500 and up, The Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, gcapp.org

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
7h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

THE JOLT
Could Joe Manchin’s presidential play start today at UGA?
6h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
7h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board extends superintendent’s contract to 2026
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Actors strike finally ending, but Georgia TV and film production will take time to resume
19h ago
Progress report on new Athens Classic Center Arena set to open August 2024
SAG-AFTRA actors union agrees to deal with producers to end 118-day strike
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
5h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
Georgia Democrats are divided in opinions over Israel. AJC poll shows
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top