INTERVIEW: Jane Fonda touts GCAPP fundraiser, climate change activism

And her political and social activism remains unwavering. Next week, Fonda will be back in Atlanta, where she lived for 20 years, for the annual gala to raise money for her non-profit group Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which aims to reduce teen pregnancy and provide sex education for Georgia children.

She started the group in 1996 and while she doesn’t take full credit, has been happy to see teen pregnancy in Georgia fall more than 70% over the past 27 years. “Pregnancy robs young people of opportunities,” she said in a phone interview last week with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m proud to see those rates fall. I’m proud of the work we’ve done.”

This year’s fundraiser will be at the Atlanta History Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 and will feature her friend and fellow comedic actress Wanda Sykes. “She’s my old pal from (the 2005 rom-com) ‘Monster in Law,” Fonda said. “We’ve stayed in touch despite the fact she kneed me in the crotch (in the movie).”

The former wife of Ted Turner is also bringing back acts with Atlanta ties: stand-up comic Heather McMahan, who appeared last year and is emceeing again, and Atlanta folk-rock legends the Indigo Girls, who will perform. “It’s a really fun party to help move our work forward,” she said.

Tickets start at $2,500.

There is also a more affordable after-party at 9 p.m. at the Atlanta History Center starting at $150, hosted by V-103 morning host Big Tigger.

Last year’s fundraiser brought in more than $1 million and included Tyler Perry, Gladys Knight and Ludacris.

GCAPP is working not just with girls but teen boys with a new mentoring and youth development program in Bibb and Clayton counties. “Boys are often left behind,” she said.

Fonda is also trying to help out the next generation by creating her own Jane PAC that raises money to support political candidates willing to fight climate change.

“Young people are carrying an extra burden because of climate change,” she said. “It’s their future. I’ll be long gone.”

She said in the next year, she will focus on helping elect politicians she likes at all levels of government, from city councils to state legislatures. She is also supporting California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fight for a referendum that prevents oil drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, and hospitals.

“I have to keep my head above despair,” she said.

EmPower Party 2023 for GCAPP, 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, $2,500 and up, The Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, gcapp.org