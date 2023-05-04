BreakingNews
US claims for unemployment aid jump, but remain low
Fox News’ Greg Gutfield coming to Fox Theatre June 17

Credit: FOX NEWS

Credit: FOX NEWS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Fox News late-night star Greg Gutfield is coming to Atlanta June 17 to promote his new book “The King of Late Night” at the Fox Theatre.

The tickets, which start at $44.50, include a copy of the book delivered to homes on July 25, the day the book is scheduled to come out. (The book won’t be available at the show.)

You can access tickets at foxtheatre.org.

Gutfield now hosts an 11 p.m. comedy show “Gutfield!” that generates bigger ratings than any of his brethren, including Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. It also has continued to air despite the writers strike because Gutfield’s writers are not part of the Writers Guild of America.

On stage, he will discuss his life and new book, a tongue-in-cheek essay collection that is part memoir and part political manifesto. Gutfield in the book will reveal never-before-told stories of his upbringing, what it’s like going head-to-head with the liberal media, and what it took to flip the script on the comedy landscape.

His satirical show debuted as “The Greg Gutfield Show” in 2015 airing on weekends but switched to weekdays at 11 p.m. in 2021 and became “Gutfield!”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

