Fox News’ Greg Gutfield coming to Fox Theatre June 17

Gutfield now hosts an 11 p.m. comedy show “Gutfield!” that generates bigger ratings than any of his brethren, including Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. It also has continued to air despite the writers strike because Gutfield’s writers are not part of the Writers Guild of America.

On stage, he will discuss his life and new book, a tongue-in-cheek essay collection that is part memoir and part political manifesto. Gutfield in the book will reveal never-before-told stories of his upbringing, what it’s like going head-to-head with the liberal media, and what it took to flip the script on the comedy landscape.