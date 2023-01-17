These are some of the hottest bedroom design trends of 2023

Neutral colors

While boring interiors are certainly not in this year, Float Studio cofounder Brad Sherman said neutral tones will be a big bedroom design trend in 2023.

“Neutral tones will continue to be popular, maintaining a sense of calm and escape,” he told Better Homes & Gardens. “In a recent residential project, we used lime-washed neutrals, including a light gray in the bedroom, to add textural interest to the muted tones. Custom oak millwork around the windows brought a sense of warmth and contrast with natural tone and texture.”

Vintage heirlooms

Vintage furnishings are in vogue for 2023. According to interior designer Sarah Barnard of Sarah Barnard Designs, homeowners are looking for timeless pieces to last in their living spaces.

“Vintage, hand-crafted, and generationally cherished furnishings are becoming more popular in bedroom spaces,” Barnard told Insider. “Many people are looking for items that will endure in terms of quality and personal value over time.”

No more TVs

Televisions in the bedroom are big sleep disruptors, and many homeowners are doing away with them. Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Steve Gottlieb said he is seeing fewer and fewer TVs inside the bedroom lately.

“This one is debatable, but even as ‘goblin mode’ becomes mainstream, many people seem to be opting to remove their television from the bedroom,” Gottlieb told Forbes. “They have their phone with them and maybe their iPad on the bedside table, but then they have the television in the den or living room. Although many are TV-in-bed people, many others are opting to try to keep their bedroom as serene as possible, partly by not installing a television there.”