Report: Sandy Springs is the No. 25 growth city in America

“The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth,” John Taylor, U-Haul International president, said in the report. “We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list.”

Sandy Springs is the No. 25 growth city in America, despite the number of U-Haul trucks arriving in the Georgia city declining almost 20% year over year.