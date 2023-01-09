BreakingNews
Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
ajc logo
X

Report: Sandy Springs is the No. 25 growth city in America

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

According to a recent U-Haul study, migration to the U.S. southeast and southwest continued to trend in 2022 — largely spurred on by the pandemic. By compiling the note gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in each state versus trucks departing from each state, the company determined that Georgia was the eighth highest growth state in 2022.

“The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth,” John Taylor, U-Haul International president, said in the report. “We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list.”

Explore$2.5 million Lake at North Valley estate is a true escape

Sandy Springs is the No. 25 growth city in America, despite the number of U-Haul trucks arriving in the Georgia city declining almost 20% year over year.

“Georgia is a very business-friendly state with a lot of jobs,” Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Atlanta North president, said in a report. “Georgia opened back up quickly after the pandemic and that was attractive to a lot of people. Amazon is building on every corner, lots of distribution warehouses. There’s the SK Battery America plants for Tesla and other new car productions.

ExploreZen garden, bonsai trees and stone courtyard transform Marietta mansion

“Georgia is in growth mode, especially with other states having a hard time keeping up with the supply chain. The Port of Savannah took a lot of the deliveries that California couldn’t, and that area is expanding. Companies are relocating their workforces to Georgia in record numbers.”

Texas took the top spot in U-haul’s report. Florida was the second highest ranked growth state, with South Carolina and North Carolina trailing just behind.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: What we’re watching at the Georgia Capitol this session
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
58m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
58m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason
13h ago
The Latest

This stunning Chattanooga house mixes midcentury modern with today’s comforts
4m ago
$2.5 million Lake at North Valley estate is a true escape
Zen garden, bonsai trees and stone courtyard transform Marietta mansion
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
23h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top