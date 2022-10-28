LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Benjamin

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Benjamin is looking for his forever home
With an adoption fee of only $25, adding a loving canine to your family has never been cheaper.
“Having three legs doesn’t slow down this tri-pawed pup one bit! Benjamin recently enjoyed a Weekend Warrior vacation and loved every minute!” Benjamin’s online adoption listing said. “He enjoyed a splash in the creek and handled stairs like a pro. His weekend foster says that Benjamin was very chill in the house and enjoyed resting on his bed and sunbathing. He loves to give kisses and be around his people but doesn’t mind doing his own thing either, like napping on his bed while you watch TV.”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
About the Author