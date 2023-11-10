Jamal Hinton and ‘Grandma’ want to spend Thanksgiving with you

According to the Airbnb listing for the one-off reservation, one lucky traveler will be able to book a private room in Dench’s Arizona home. The November 20 stay includes an invite to join Hinton, Dench and others for their annual get-together.

“Our unexpected friendship may have started accidentally, but our love for meeting new people has kept it going strong almost a decade later. That’s why this year, we’re expanding our annual tradition and inviting new guests to spend Thanksgiving with us at Wanda’s home – because that’s what grandma’s do: feed everyone.”

The listing goes live on November 14 at 11 a.m. MST for the one-night stay for two guests on Monday, November 20. “The stay will be priced at $16 – a nod to 2016 when we spent our first Thanksgiving together that started it all,” says the listing.

Here’s what to expect from the stay:

“During your stay, you can make yourself at home and enjoy our Thanksgiving traditions alongside a few of our family and friends, by:

Having a seat at our Thanksgiving table, fixed with everyone’s favorite holiday dishes.

Playing board games, watching movies and cozying up by the fire with a cup of cider or hot cocoa.

Taking part in our annual selfie.

And our favorite activity: exchanging stories, experiences and heartwarming memories as we create new ones together.

“I said from the jump of our first Thanksgiving that I always wanted to have more people join our Thanksgiving and be able to celebrate with us and have the amount of fun that we have together,” Hinton told USAToday.