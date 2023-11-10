Jamal Hinton and ‘Grandma’ want to spend Thanksgiving with you

Their Airbnb listing goes live November 14
Life
By
16 minutes ago

For the eighth year in a row, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench will be spending Thanksgiving together — all thanks to an accidental text Dench sent. Now the duo are chosen family, and they’re teaming up with Airbnb to extend an invite to you this year.

According to the Airbnb listing for the one-off reservation, one lucky traveler will be able to book a private room in Dench’s Arizona home. The November 20 stay includes an invite to join Hinton, Dench and others for their annual get-together.

“Our unexpected friendship may have started accidentally, but our love for meeting new people has kept it going strong almost a decade later. That’s why this year, we’re expanding our annual tradition and inviting new guests to spend Thanksgiving with us at Wanda’s home – because that’s what grandma’s do: feed everyone.”

The listing goes live on November 14 at 11 a.m. MST for the one-night stay for two guests on Monday, November 20. “The stay will be priced at $16 – a nod to 2016 when we spent our first Thanksgiving together that started it all,” says the listing.

Here’s what to expect from the stay:

“During your stay, you can make yourself at home and enjoy our Thanksgiving traditions alongside a few of our family and friends, by:

  • Having a seat at our Thanksgiving table, fixed with everyone’s favorite holiday dishes.
  • Playing board games, watching movies and cozying up by the fire with a cup of cider or hot cocoa.
  • Taking part in our annual selfie.
  • And our favorite activity: exchanging stories, experiences and heartwarming memories as we create new ones together.

“I said from the jump of our first Thanksgiving that I always wanted to have more people join our Thanksgiving and be able to celebrate with us and have the amount of fun that we have together,” Hinton told USAToday.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

