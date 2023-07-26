Low-key fun: Things to do with grandkids this week

When you’re a grandparent in the Atlanta area, it’s helpful to have low-key entertainment options to counterbalance the stress in the frantic days leading up to the start of school. You can make the best of those pockets of free time in between scurrying around for school supplies and clothes shopping with these casual activities that are fun and distracting — and low-stress:

Tube on the lazy Chestatee River

9 a.m.-3 p.m. any day of the week. $5. Chestatee River Adventures, 2718 S. Chestatee Street/Hwy 60 N, Dahlonega.

The pace is slow and the mountain scenery is soothing on this low-key tubing opportunity. You and kids who are at least 4 exit the onsite parking to depart on a 20-minute float down a gentle stream in tubes. The outfitter offers closed-bottom tubes for the littles and open-bottom for adults.

Take a 10-minute walk back up an old roadbed, carrying your tube, and you can do it all over again as many times as you like.

Dahlonega’s about an hour’s drive from Atlanta, but you can still make this a fun morning or afternoon adventure. It’s nice to be able to relax on the water without feeling like you need to make an all-day commitment to get your money’s worth.

The calm waters are a good introduction to tubing and will give you an idea of whether any of you are ready for future white water thrills.

At this time of year, it’s best to hit it early before the sun starts to scald — and be home in time to eat lunch and watch cartoons together.

Meet animal ambassadors at AWARE Wildlife Center

1-2 p.m., Saturday or Sunday, July 29 and 30. Free. Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort, 4158 Klondike Rd., Stonecrest.

Take a calm 30 minutes or so to enjoy the gentle company of animal ambassadors that are permanent residents at this rehab center for injured and orphaned native wild animals. Their stories are inspiring, and you and the kids can both pick up tips on peacefully co-existing with area wildlife.

If your group includes teenage animal lovers, they can learn about potential volunteer opportunities, too. You must be 18 to attend orientation and take on a four-hour volunteer shift, but AWARE sometimes makes an exception for mature, committed 16- and 17-year-olds.

See a Candlelight Tribute to Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, July 28. Tickets start at $45. The Wimbish House, 1150 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Share beloved soul and R&B hits once performed by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gay, and Al Green with your grandkids — by the light of hundreds of candles. Chicago-founded PureSoul will take the stage in Midtown at The Wimbley House, a restored French Renaissance Revival home with national, state and city landmark status.

The grandeur will lift your mood and the dancing flames and soulful tunes like Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” will warm your hearts. The performers create palpable energy during the show, but the takeaway is pure relaxation.

If you have the means, get out the turntable and your classic vinyl and let the kids fall in love with the music ahead of time. You might be surprised, though, and find that your teens and tweens are already fans.

The show lasts 65 minutes, just long enough to satisfy the audience but brief enough to hold everyone’s attention. Viewers must be at least age 8. No tickets are sold at the door; buy yours here.