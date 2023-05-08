X

What age can you realistically retire in Georgia this year?

Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The answer also depends on how much is in your savings account

For Georgians, retiring early may be a realistic goal.

ExploreScam protection bill for Georgia seniors signed into law

According to GoBankingRates, Peach State residents can retire by the age of 56 with at least $827,246 in their savings. This comes after WalletHub named Georgia the No. 7 most affordable state to retire in.

This means, that you can retire at least five years earlier than the average American — according to a 2022 Gallup poll — just by living in Georgia. But what makes Georgia the best place to enjoy the most out of your retirement?

ExploreOver 50 with zero retirement savings? 9 steps to take now

The cost of living and low taxes contribute to what makes Georgia an attractive and affordable place to retire. Across the country, the average price of a house as of the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700, according to personal finance product review website The Ascent. But in Georgia, that number dropped to $318,273. Making Georgia just over 25% cheaper than the rest of the country.

If you want to look for the most affordable city in Georgia to move to, you have a few options to choose from. According to Livability, the most affordable cities in Georgia are Warner Robins, Duluth, Gainesville, Smyrna, Marietta and Newnan.

ExploreShould I move or remodel my home?

In 2022, Bankrate named Georgia as the second-best state to retire in. Comparing categories of affordability, wellness, culture, weather, and crime, Georgia came out on top. Georgia performed strongly in weather and affordability. Yet Georgia ranked lower in categories such as culture and diversity due to the lower percentage of residents over 65 in the state.

Last year, WalletHub also ranked Atlanta No.13 best city to retire out of 182 cities. Atlanta performed better than average because of the number of things to do and how affordable it was compared to other cities across the country.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks

Credit: Smiley N. Pool via AP

The Jolt: No action on guns likely in the wake of more mass shootings3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
4h ago

Credit: AP

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
1h ago

Credit: Molly Emerson Pratt

DOWNEY: Keep the flowers and give teachers resources and power
4h ago

Credit: Molly Emerson Pratt

DOWNEY: Keep the flowers and give teachers resources and power
4h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
3h ago
The Latest

Go to the garden: Things to do with your grandkids this week
Make time in May: 6 reasons to get outside and have some fun
Should I move or remodel my home?
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
1h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top