What age can you realistically retire in Georgia this year?

Scam protection bill for Georgia seniors signed into law

According to GoBankingRates, Peach State residents can retire by the age of 56 with at least $827,246 in their savings. This comes after WalletHub named Georgia the No. 7 most affordable state to retire in.

This means, that you can retire at least five years earlier than the average American — according to a 2022 Gallup poll — just by living in Georgia. But what makes Georgia the best place to enjoy the most out of your retirement?