10 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups and dining events this week

This week’s pop-up lineup includes Smokin Moes BBQ’s Midland South Carolina-style barbecue, Phantom Pizza’s naturally leavened sourdough pies with Georgia ingredients, Witchsugar and Lucky Star’s Halloween-themed plated desserts and craft cocktails, Beksa Lala and Girl Bar’s “Polish Girl Dinner” with pierogi nuggets and Ticket to Tokyo’s Japanese sandos, including a limited-edition fall pumpkin custard version. Read on for all 10 pop-ups to check out.
South Carolina barbecue from Smokin Moes BBQ on Cheshire Bridge
When/Where: Friday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 25, noon until sold out. Outside of the Mobil gas station, 2353 Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Cheshire Bridge, Atlanta.
The Draw: Army veteran Burrows brings Midlands South Carolina-style barbecue featuring tangy mustard-based sauces to Cheshire Bridge. Menu highlights feature slow-smoked beef brisket, pulled chicken, barbecue ribs and pulled pork, served as sandwiches, plates or multiple-protein platters and paired with sides, including saffron yellow rice, cowboy baked beans with ground turkey, pasta salad with smoked chicken and smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese. Dessert options include cheesecake cobbler jars, cookies and cake slices. Though off this Saturday, Moes regularly posts up Friday through Sunday at this location.
Wood-fired artisan pizza from Phantom Pizza in Avondale Estates and EAV
When/Where: Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. until sold out. Little Cottage Brewery (@littlecottagebrewery). Avondale Estates. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6–10 p.m. Burle’s Bar (@burlesbar). East Atlanta Village.
The Draw: Former Kimball House sous chef Kohl serves naturally leavened sourdough pies crafted with local Georgia ingredients. The rotating menu spotlights his signature greenza pie with confit garlic, braised collard greens and pork pancetta, funghi No. 3 with sweet pepper ricotta, the classic Margherita with Georgia extra-virgin olive oil and specialty Spotted Trotter pepperoni pies.
Fall dessert and cocktail pop-up from Witchsugar and Lucky Star in West Midtown
When/Where: Friday, Oct. 23 — Saturday, Oct. 25, 5:30–11 p.m. Lucky Star ATL. West Midtown.
The Draw: Lucas, known for story-driven desserts that draw on childhood nostalgia and seasonal inspirations, will serve Halloween-themed plated desserts paired with Lucky Star’s craft cocktails in West Midtown. Plated highlights feature the witch doctor with spiced rum cake, a flambe chocolate skull, hibiscus-cider broth and vanilla ice cream; el chupacabra with goat cheese ice cream, a black moon croissant, Puerto Rican coffee cajeta, goat butter shortbread, buckwheat and Malta Goya foam; and Snow White’s poison apple with German chamomile broth, raspberry-rose Bavarian, Lucy Glo apple cider compote and poppy seed cookie crumbs. Reserve your spot.
Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Grant Park Fall Festival (@grantpark.atlanta). Grant Park, Atlanta.
The Draw: After years working in commercial real estate, Sheng shifted to his true passion for Japanese sandos, inspired by his travels in Japan and his upbringing in China. He bakes fluffy shokupan Japanese milk bread to create sandos ranging from slow-braised beef and slow-braised chicken sandos to Japanese-style tuna salad, Kewpie egg salad, Hokkaido-style matcha cream fruit sandos and a limited-edition fall pumpkin custard sando made with real pumpkin and fresh cream. Sandos are also available weekly at Common Coffee in Doraville every Monday–Thursday starting at noon, Postern Coffee in Doraville on Mondays and Tuesdays from noon until sold out and at Prime Tea in Johns Creek on Fridays starting at 1 p.m.
Filipino comfort bakes from Manalo’s Bakery in Virginia-Highland
The Draw: Hammer learned to cook from her mother and grandmother, who both owned food businesses in the U.S. and the Philippines. Drawing on her family’s Kapampangan roots in Pampanga, north of Manila, she brings traditional Filipino comfort baked goods and street favorites to the neighborhood farmers market. Highlights include steamed meat siopao buns, chicken pastil with shredded chicken over rice, soothing salabat ginger tea, kalabasa rolls and sweet coconut-filled pan de coco bread.
African diaspora tasting showcase from Black Restaurant Week at Uptown Atlanta
When/Where: Saturday, Oct. 24, VIP doors open at 6 p.m., general admission doors open at 7 p.m.,until 9 p.m. Uptown Atlanta (@uptownatlanta). Lindbergh.
The Draw: NoshAtlanta celebrates Black culinary talent across the African, African American and Caribbean diaspora with 20-plus tasting stations including J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen & Bar, Bando Verde, Crumb Get Some Bakery, Gourmet Street Foods, Fin & Feathers and West End Gin, with a VIP spirits lounge, a sweet lab and an intimate two-course Chef’s Table experience curated by the New South chef collective and chef Robert Butts. Reserve your spot.
Dark harvest tasting menu from Gathered Grounds Supper Club in West End
When/Where: Saturday, Oct. 24, 7–10 p.m. Private location (exact location revealed upon ticket purchase), West End.
The Draw: Halpaus is setting up a secret-location table for a seven-course autumn tasting menu inspired by harvest, fire, shadow and Moroccan warm spices. The seven-course meal includes example courses such as “Garden at Dusk” with tempura shishito, “the Harvest” with pumpkin soup, “First Frost” with hamachi crudo and “Black Tide” with squid ink pasta. Reserve your spot.
Polish Girl dinner from Beksa Lala and Girl Bar at Banshee in EAV
When/Where: Sunday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. — midnight. Banshee (@banshee_eav). East Atlanta Village.
The Draw: Two women-led concepts team up for a “Polish Girl Dinner” inspired by mountainous pagan folklore and ritualism. Highlights from the expansive dinner menu include Piechoczek’s pierogi nuggets, chicken skin chips, pumpkin kopytka dumplings, leek-ashed cod, fried wild boar chops and szarlotka shortcake. Herebia from Girl Bar will craft Polish-inspired cocktails, including the Babunia Rx, a dirty martini featuring Murrell’s Row mignonette, Breckenridge aquavit, dry vermouth, sweet onion and apple brine, topped with pickled onion and apple caviar. The drink pays homage to Piechoczek’s grandmother, who cured childhood colds with spoonfuls of sweet onion syrup. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ups are welcome. Reserve your spot.
New American Caribbean fusion dinner from Eat More Dinna at Commune in Avondale Estates
Who: Eat More Dinna (@eatmoredinna) from Conrad Sanders and LeAna Lawrence.
When/Where: Sunday, Oct. 25, 7–11 p.m. Commune (@commune_atl). Avondale Estates.
The Draw: Sanders and Lawrence blend their Italian and Caribbean family heritages for their monthly dinner in Avondale Estates. Service begins with a complimentary gift of healing broth followed by scallop ceviche, ham and potato croquettes, curry goat rigatoni, duck fat fish and chips and spoon bread. Reserve your spot.
Chicago beef and hot dogs from Tony’s ATL Oakhurst
Who: Tony’s ATL — Chicago Beef (@tonys_atl) from Tony Kerr.
When/Where: Tuesday, Oct. 27 — Sunday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Sunday, Nov. 8, noon until sold out. Sceptre Brewing Arts (@sceptrebeer). Oakhurst.
The Draw: Chicago native Kerr brings authentic Chicago standards for a two-week stint in Oakhurst, withChicago beef sandwiches such as the “RIP Ditka” with hot and sweet peppers, the “Killer Kerr” with cheese sauce and the “Du Sable” with caramelized onions and melted mozzarella. He also serves 100% all-beef hot dogs on poppy seed buns in the classic Chicago, Maxwell and spicy Demon Dog styles.