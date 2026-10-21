Skip to Main Content
Punk Foodie Guide

10 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups and dining events this week

From Polish folklore dinners in East Atlanta Village and Chicago-style beef in Decatur to autumn tasting menus in the West End, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list.
Available this week: (left) pumpkin kopytka dumplings from Beksa Lala and a blood moon Manhattan from Rachel Howk (Courtesy of Haley Herebia), and (right) Manalo's Bakery siopao steamed bun (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb).
Available this week: (left) pumpkin kopytka dumplings from Beksa Lala and a blood moon Manhattan from Rachel Howk (Courtesy of Haley Herebia), and (right) Manalo's Bakery siopao steamed bun (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb).
Sam Flemming
By
32 minutes ago

This week’s pop-up lineup includes Smokin Moes BBQ’s Midland South Carolina-style barbecue, Phantom Pizza’s naturally leavened sourdough pies with Georgia ingredients, Witchsugar and Lucky Star’s Halloween-themed plated desserts and craft cocktails, Beksa Lala and Girl Bar’s “Polish Girl Dinner” with pierogi nuggets and Ticket to Tokyo’s Japanese sandos, including a limited-edition fall pumpkin custard version. Read on for all 10 pop-ups to check out.

Smokin Moes BBQ's Maurice Burrows. (Courtesy of Sam Flemming)
Smokin Moes BBQ's Maurice Burrows. (Courtesy of Sam Flemming)

South Carolina barbecue from Smokin Moes BBQ on Cheshire Bridge

Phantom Pizza's greenza pizza. (Courtesy of Will Kohl)
Phantom Pizza's greenza pizza. (Courtesy of Will Kohl)

Wood-fired artisan pizza from Phantom Pizza in Avondale Estates and EAV

Fall dessert and cocktail pop-up from Witchsugar and Lucky Star in West Midtown

Japanese sandos from Ticket to Tokyo

Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Grant Park Fall Festival (@grantpark.atlanta). Grant Park, Atlanta.

Manalo's Bakery's siopao steamed bun. (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb)
Manalo's Bakery's siopao steamed bun. (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb)

Filipino comfort bakes from Manalo’s Bakery in Virginia-Highland

African diaspora tasting showcase from Black Restaurant Week at Uptown Atlanta

Dark harvest tasting menu from Gathered Grounds Supper Club in West End

Pumpkin kopytka dumplings from Beksa Lala and Blood Moon Manhattan from Rachel Howk. (Courtesy of Haley Herebia)
Pumpkin kopytka dumplings from Beksa Lala and Blood Moon Manhattan from Rachel Howk. (Courtesy of Haley Herebia)

Polish Girl dinner from Beksa Lala and Girl Bar at Banshee in EAV

New American Caribbean fusion dinner from Eat More Dinna at Commune in Avondale Estates

Tony's ATL's Ditka RIP Chicago beef sandwich. (Courtesy of Anthony Kerr)
Tony's ATL's Ditka RIP Chicago beef sandwich. (Courtesy of Anthony Kerr)

Chicago beef and hot dogs from Tony’s ATL Oakhurst