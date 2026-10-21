10 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups and dining events this week

Available this week: (left) pumpkin kopytka dumplings from Beksa Lala and a blood moon Manhattan from Rachel Howk (Courtesy of Haley Herebia), and (right) Manalo's Bakery siopao steamed bun (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb).

From Polish folklore dinners in East Atlanta Village and Chicago-style beef in Decatur to autumn tasting menus in the West End, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list.

From Polish folklore dinners in East Atlanta Village and Chicago-style beef in Decatur to autumn tasting menus in the West End, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list.

This week’s pop-up lineup includes Smokin Moes BBQ’s Midland South Carolina-style barbecue, Phantom Pizza’s naturally leavened sourdough pies with Georgia ingredients, Witchsugar and Lucky Star’s Halloween-themed plated desserts and craft cocktails, Beksa Lala and Girl Bar’s “Polish Girl Dinner” with pierogi nuggets and Ticket to Tokyo’s Japanese sandos, including a limited-edition fall pumpkin custard version. Read on for all 10 pop-ups to check out.

Smokin Moes BBQ's Maurice Burrows. (Courtesy of Sam Flemming)

South Carolina barbecue from Smokin Moes BBQ on Cheshire Bridge