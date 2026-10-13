Punk Foodie Guide 11 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups and dining events this week (Oct. 14–19) From piri-piri chicken and strawberry lime conchas in Reynoldstown to Twix macarons in Sandy Springs, here’s your week in Atlanta pop-ups. Share Add AJC on Google Keenan's Pit Bar-B-Que’s brisket ribs. (Courtesy of Kelly Tran Photography)

By Sam Flemming 48 minutes ago

This week’s pop-up lineup showcases the incredible breadth of Atlanta’s independent food scene, including a Portuguese wine dinner with Saberico’s Arroz de Pato oven backed rice and La Macaron Guy’s wild Sour Patch Kids macarons. In addition, there are Boujetto’s Charleston raw bar meets Japanese street food counter with okonomiyaki smoked mussels and Down Yonder’s globally infused Southern comfort with Benton’s ham arancini. Read on for all 11 pop-ups to check out. La Macaron Guy’s pumpkin pie macarons. (Courtesy of Haley Hunt Davis) Thursday, Oct. 15: Portuguese tasting menu in Inman Park Five-course Portuguese wine dinner with Saberico Who: Saberico (@saberico.us) from chef Pedro Porras, collaborating with Bruno Rebelo de Sousa from J. Portugal Ramos

Saberico (@saberico.us) from chef Pedro Porras, collaborating with Bruno Rebelo de Sousa from J. Portugal Ramos Where/When: VinoTeca (@shopvinoteca), Inman Park, 6:30 p.m.

VinoTeca (@shopvinoteca), Inman Park, 6:30 p.m. The draw: Spanish chef Porras, who brings over 20 years of experience from Michelin-recognized kitchens in Madrid, presents an educational five-course tasting that showcases six regional Portuguese wines. Rebelo de Sousa, export manager for J. Portugal Ramos, will share the winemaking history and grape varieties behind each pour. Dishes include garlicky white wine clams (ameijoas a Bulhao Pato), piri-piri chargrilled chicken, traditional oven-baked duck rice with orange and toasted almonds and slow-braised lamb in red wine (chanfana). Reserve your spot.

Saturday, Oct. 17: macarons, craft barbecue and raw bar omakase Macarons and toasted “macmallows” from La Macaron Guy Who: La Macaron Guy (@lamacaronguy) from Ryan Norton

La Macaron Guy (@lamacaronguy) from Ryan Norton Where/When: Sandy Springs Farmers Market (@sandyspringsfarmersmarket), Sandy Springs, 8:30 a.m.–noon

Sandy Springs Farmers Market (@sandyspringsfarmersmarket), Sandy Springs, 8:30 a.m.–noon The draw: After graduating from culinary school and working as a savory chef for 17 years, Norton taught himself to make French macarons — notoriously one of the hardest pastries to master. Standouts include Biscoff Macmallows (macarons tucked inside house-made toasted marshmallow), Cinna Crunch cream pies, crumb rolls and caramel-stuffed crackle cookies. His full macaron lineup features Biscoff, caramel apple, chai, coconut, Oreo, pumpkin pie, Sour Patch Kids and Twix, along with mini macarons in Funfetti, Sour Patch Kids and Twix. Diwali-season Indian-fusion barbecue from Dhaba BBQ Who: Dhaba BBQ (@thedhababbq) from Jay Patel

Where/When: Umbrella Bar (@umbrellabaratl) in Old Fourth Ward, Saturday, Oct. 17, 12–5 p.m. (or until sold out)

The draw: Patel brings his unique background as a former vegetarian raised in a Gujarati household to bridge Texas craft barbecue techniques with the bold aromatics of his heritage for this festive Diwali celebration featuring a full spread of Indian-fusion barbecue and craft drinks. Dishes include butter chicken wings, gulab jamun pork belly burned ends, kathi rolls featuring lemon pepper oxtails, tandoori brisket, hariyali chaat paneer, and pulled butter chicken, alongside specialty cocktails like mango sticky rice slushies and soju espresso martinis. Craft barbecue at Vino Venue Who: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que (@keenans_pit_bbq) from Brian Keenan

Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que (@keenans_pit_bbq) from Brian Keenan Where/When: Vino Venue (@vinovenue), Dunwoody, 1–3 p.m.

Vino Venue (@vinovenue), Dunwoody, 1–3 p.m. The draw: Veteran pitmaster Keenan, who launched one of metro Atlanta’s first barbecue pop-ups in 2013, brings his small-batch, open-wood-smoked craft to Vino Venue’s ticketed 14th birthday party. Drawing on a 17-year career in the wine business alongside multiregional smoking traditions (spanning Georgia, Carolina, Mississippi and Texas styles), Keenan personally preps and cooks every single item from scratch using 100% original-recipe rubs, sauces and sides. Plates feature brisket, ribs, coleslaw and barbecue baked beans. Curated wine tastings inside the store are included. Reserve your spot. Boujetto’s Tyler Williams. (Courtesy of Kendal Patterson) Charleston raw bar meets Japanese street food at Boujetto supper club

Who: Boujetto from chef Tyler Williams (@boujetto_)

Boujetto from chef Tyler Williams (@boujetto_) Where/When: Downtown Roswell (exact location revealed after ticket purchase), 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Roswell (exact location revealed after ticket purchase), 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The draw: Former Bacchanalia and Abattoir chef and Woodfire Grill executive chef Williams debuts an intimate 10-seat, 10-course tasting counter fusing Lowcountry seafood with Japanese street-food snacks reimagined for a 10-course raw bar counter. Highlights include tempura chicken nuggets topped with caviar, she-crab salad with tobiko in lettuce cups, okonomiyaki-style smoked mussels with lox and bonito and smoked eel salad on an avocado 7-Eleven-style sandwich. Reserve your spot. Saturday, Oct. 17–Sunday, Oct. 18: Cubanos in Midtown and Grant Park Cubanos from Madre Garcia’s Who: Madre Garcia’s (@madregarcias) from Alex Garcia

Madre Garcia’s (@madregarcias) from Alex Garcia Where/When: Piedmont Park Green Market (@piedmontgreenmarket) in Midtown, Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Grant Park Farmers Market (@communityfarmersmarkets) in Grant Park, Sundays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Piedmont Park Green Market (@piedmontgreenmarket) in Midtown, Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Grant Park Farmers Market (@communityfarmersmarkets) in Grant Park, Sundays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. The draw: Garcia’s homage to his mother features 18-hour slow-cooked pork shoulder pernil marinated with garlic and spices, seven-day house-cured ham and house-made garlicky dill pickles and poncho peppers. Signature builds include the Cubano, pressed on lard-basted Cuban bread; vaca frita (like a Latin Philly cheesesteak) with shaved beef in mojo; vegan jackfruit Cubanos; and pernil nachos over Oakhurst Market chips. Sunday, Oct. 18: farmers market Mexi-Cali bakes, Landlocked oyster fest Contemporary Mexican pan dulce and seasonal bakes from At Heart Panaderia Who: At Heart Panaderia (@atheartpanaderia) from Teresa Finney

At Heart Panaderia (@atheartpanaderia) from Teresa Finney Where/When: Reynoldstown Farmers Market (@reynoldstownfm) in Reynoldstown, Sundays, 9 a.m.–noon

Reynoldstown Farmers Market (@reynoldstownfm) in Reynoldstown, Sundays, 9 a.m.–noon The draw: Baker and former Comunidad pastry chef Finney crafts contemporary Mexi-Cali pan dulce and seasonal bakes representing her Southern California heritage, using Carolina Ground brand flour and Banner Butter. This month’s menu includes strawberry lime conchas, strawberry hibiscus and cinnamon citrus pan de muerto, black bean and cheddar empanadas, masa harina chocolate chunk cookies, poppy seed Linzers with pink guava jam, guava and cheese buns, poblano cheese buns and vanilla breakfast cakes with strawberry confetti glaze.

Southern oysters and chef tasting plates at Landlocked 10 Who: Oyster South (@oystersouth_)

Oyster South (@oystersouth_) Where/When: Legacy Park (@legacydecatur) in Decatur, 3–7 p.m.

Legacy Park (@legacydecatur) in Decatur, 3–7 p.m. The draw: Oyster South’s 10th Landlocked festival brings together over 65 acclaimed Southern chefs, pitmasters and oyster farmers (including Arnaldo Castillo of Tio Lucho’s, Bryan Hull and Tyler Heath of Misfitsss BBQ, Terry Koval of the Deer & the Dove and Roderick Lassiter and Parnass Savang of Talat Market) for an afternoon supporting coastal aquaculture. Tickets feature unlimited farm-raised oysters on the half shell, small plates, barbecue, craft beer, wine, cocktails and a live auction. Reserve your spot. Sunday, Oct. 18–Wednesday, Oct. 21: rooftop smash burgers and global comfort food He Cooks’ ciabatta smash burger. (Courtesy of Kyle Taylor) Ciabatta smash burgers and gnocchi mac from He Cooks Who: He Cooks (@hecooksco) from chef Kyle Taylor

(@hecooksco) from chef Kyle Taylor Where/When: The Rooftop at Hotel Clermont (@hotelclermont) in Poncey-Highland, Sundays starting at 4 p.m., Mondays–Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m., until sold out

The Rooftop at Hotel Clermont (@hotelclermont) in Poncey-Highland, Sundays starting at 4 p.m., Mondays–Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m., until sold out The draw: Taylor, who built He Cooks and the secret-location Service @ Seven supper club series, brings his rooftop residency to Hotel Clermont with globally influenced Southern comfort food. Featured dishes include ground beef smash patties on toasted ciabatta with black garlic-mustard sauce, shallot aioli, melted American cheese, crisp onions, sherry vinegar pickles and arugula; gnocchi mac tossed in reduced-whey butter with caramelized onions, chives and a crispy Parmesan frico; shaved Brussels sprouts salad in soy vinaigrette and perilla oil with fresh herbs, roasted red peppers and fried shallots; and roasted white pumpkin custard over coconut vanilla shortbread with a brown butter-miso biscotti crumble.

Monday, Oct. 19: Southern heritage meets global flavors and a taste of midcentury nostalgia Down Yonder’s hamachi crudo. (Courtesy of Kyler Strom) Potlikker ponzu hamachi crudo and country-fried wagyu from Down Yonder Who: Down Yonder (@downyonderatl) from Sydney Reeves and Kyler Strom collaborating with Bar Monolith (@bar.monolith.atl)

Down Yonder (@downyonderatl) from Sydney Reeves and Kyler Strom collaborating with Bar Monolith (@bar.monolith.atl) Where/When: Banshee (@banshee_eav) in East Atlanta Village, 5:30 p.m.

Banshee (@banshee_eav) in East Atlanta Village, 5:30 p.m. The draw: Chef Strom, who honed his palate on the diverse foodways of Buford Highway and Duluth, and co-founder Reeves, who grew up on rural Alabama family cooking, call Down Yonder their love letter to the dishes that raised them. Highlighting Southern cuisine through technique and tradition with nods to global flavors, the collaborative menu features hamachi crudo served with house-made potlikker ponzu, Benton’s ham arancini, country-fried wagyu steak and apple butter pound cake. Reserve your spot. Loma's Supper Club’s beef tartare. (Courtesy of Danielle Brown) Kitschy French-inspired Southern comfort food from Loma’s Supper Club