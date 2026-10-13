Punk Foodie Guide

11 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups and dining events this week (Oct. 14–19)

From piri-piri chicken and strawberry lime conchas in Reynoldstown to Twix macarons in Sandy Springs, here’s your week in Atlanta pop-ups.
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Keenan's Pit Bar-B-Que’s brisket ribs. (Courtesy of Kelly Tran Photography)
Keenan's Pit Bar-B-Que’s brisket ribs. (Courtesy of Kelly Tran Photography)
Sam Flemming
By
48 minutes ago

This week’s pop-up lineup showcases the incredible breadth of Atlanta’s independent food scene, including a Portuguese wine dinner with Saberico’s Arroz de Pato oven backed rice and La Macaron Guy’s wild Sour Patch Kids macarons. In addition, there are Boujetto’s Charleston raw bar meets Japanese street food counter with okonomiyaki smoked mussels and Down Yonder’s globally infused Southern comfort with Benton’s ham arancini. Read on for all 11 pop-ups to check out.

La Macaron Guy’s pumpkin pie macarons. (Courtesy of Haley Hunt Davis)
La Macaron Guy’s pumpkin pie macarons. (Courtesy of Haley Hunt Davis)

Thursday, Oct. 15: Portuguese tasting menu in Inman Park

Five-course Portuguese wine dinner with Saberico

Saturday, Oct. 17: macarons, craft barbecue and raw bar omakase

Macarons and toasted “macmallows” from La Macaron Guy

Diwali-season Indian-fusion barbecue from Dhaba BBQ

Who: Dhaba BBQ (@thedhababbq) from Jay Patel

Where/When: Umbrella Bar (@umbrellabaratl) in Old Fourth Ward, Saturday, Oct. 17, 12–5 p.m. (or until sold out)

The draw: Patel brings his unique background as a former vegetarian raised in a Gujarati household to bridge Texas craft barbecue techniques with the bold aromatics of his heritage for this festive Diwali celebration featuring a full spread of Indian-fusion barbecue and craft drinks. Dishes include butter chicken wings, gulab jamun pork belly burned ends, kathi rolls featuring lemon pepper oxtails, tandoori brisket, hariyali chaat paneer, and pulled butter chicken, alongside specialty cocktails like mango sticky rice slushies and soju espresso martinis.

Craft barbecue at Vino Venue

Boujetto’s Tyler Williams. (Courtesy of Kendal Patterson)
Boujetto’s Tyler Williams. (Courtesy of Kendal Patterson)

Charleston raw bar meets Japanese street food at Boujetto supper club

Saturday, Oct. 17–Sunday, Oct. 18: Cubanos in Midtown and Grant Park

Cubanos from Madre Garcia’s

Sunday, Oct. 18: farmers market Mexi-Cali bakes, Landlocked oyster fest

Contemporary Mexican pan dulce and seasonal bakes from At Heart Panaderia

Southern oysters and chef tasting plates at Landlocked 10

Sunday, Oct. 18–Wednesday, Oct. 21: rooftop smash burgers and global comfort food

He Cooks’ ciabatta smash burger. (Courtesy of Kyle Taylor)
He Cooks’ ciabatta smash burger. (Courtesy of Kyle Taylor)

Ciabatta smash burgers and gnocchi mac from He Cooks

Monday, Oct. 19: Southern heritage meets global flavors and a taste of midcentury nostalgia

Down Yonder’s hamachi crudo. (Courtesy of Kyler Strom)
Down Yonder’s hamachi crudo. (Courtesy of Kyler Strom)

Potlikker ponzu hamachi crudo and country-fried wagyu from Down Yonder

Loma's Supper Club’s beef tartare. (Courtesy of Danielle Brown)
Loma's Supper Club’s beef tartare. (Courtesy of Danielle Brown)

Kitschy French-inspired Southern comfort food from Loma’s Supper Club

Note: By their very nature, pop-ups are fluid and subject to the whims of weather. For the latest schedule, ticket links and menu changes, consult the pop-ups’ Instagram feeds.