Recipe Comfort food recipes served with tales from deep inside restaurant industry Hannah Selinger’s memoir weaves recipes among raw accounts of what it’s like to work in the scene behind the scenes. The homey, comforting recipe for White Burgundy-Braised Chicken from Hannah Selinger’s memoir, “Cellar Rat,” works well in the cooler September temperatures. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

By Candy Hom – For the AJC 7 minutes ago Share

In “Cellar Rat: My Life in the Restaurant Underbelly” (Hachette, 2025), author Hannah Selinger takes the reader into some of the most notable restaurants in New York City. She recounts her experiences as a server and sommelier, ruthlessly tearing down the curtain to show us the scene behind the scenes — the unrelenting pace of restaurant kitchens, interactions with celebrity chefs like David Chang and Bobby Flay, and occupational burnout, all in excruciating detail. But Selinger offers solace at the end of each chapter, in the form of a recipe. In one section, Selinger muses about her time working at one famous restaurant, learning on the fly. It ends with a recipe for white Burgundy-braised chicken, with a rich and creamy wine sauce over tender, braised chicken.

This homey, comforting recipe works well in the cooler September temperatures. And the dish doesn’t require seasonal ingredients that are hard to find. Author Hannah Selinger takes readers into some of the most notable restaurants in New York City in “Cellar Rat: My Life in the Restaurant Underbelly.” (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company) What is white Burgundy? White Burgundy wine is a French chardonnay from the Burgundy region. For this recipe, Selinger recommends using an inexpensive white Burgundy from Mâconnais, the southernmost region of Burgundy known for affordable chardonnay. The pros of using bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs Thighs are some of the more affordable cuts of chicken. They usually come in a family pack, setting you back around $10 for around eight of them.

While the dish seems easy enough to halve for a smaller portion, the recipe calls for the amount that fits perfectly in a 6-quart Dutch oven.

Be sure to get bone-in, skin-on chicken, as you will need to crisp up the thighs skin-side down, using the browned bits on the bottom of the pot to develop flavor. The bones will also create a richer, more gelatinous sauce with nicer mouthfeel as it reduces. This dish produces a creamy sauce without cream or milk After this dish is started on the stove, it braises in the oven, letting the ingredients meld and develop rich flavor. Once it comes out of the oven, the chicken is taken out and pats of cold butter are added, emulsifying in the already-reduced chicken stock and wine. A Dutch oven takes this one-pot meal from the stove to the oven No extra pots and pans are needed; you can cook this entire recipe in a single Dutch oven. But check the manufacturer’s recommendations to be sure the handles and knobs on your Dutch oven lid can withstand 425-degree heat. After this White Burgundy-Braised Chicken dish is started on the stove, it braises in the oven, letting the ingredients meld and develop rich flavor. (Candy Hom for the AJC) White Burgundy-Braised Chicken Serves 4 to 8